Krayzie Bone Hospitalized In Critical Condition

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony member, Krayzie Bone, whose real name is Anthony Henderson, is reportedly in critical condition in the hospital.

He was admitted on Friday after coughing up significant amounts of blood. A CAT scan revealed a leaking artery in one of his lungs.

Despite emergency surgery, doctors have been unable to stop the bleeding. Krayzie suffers from sarcoidosis, a rare inflammatory disease that causes granuloma, or lumpy nodes, to form on organs.

As of now, Krayzie is sedated and requires assisted breathing. His fellow Bone member, Bizzy, posted “Pray 4 Kay” on his Instagram story. Krayzie celebrated his 50th birthday in June.

This news is a stark contrast to the positive developments the Bone Thugs-n-Harmony experienced this year.

They were honored with a street named after them in their hometown of Cleveland as part of the Hip Hop 50 celebrations.

Also Read: Malibu Mayor Accuses Kourtney Kardashian Company of Expedited Event Approval

Krayzie expressed excitement about the future of hip-hop and called for more respect and kindness within the genre.

In August, their street sign in Cleveland was stolen, though Krayzie took it in stride. A month before, he hinted at the group appearing on NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series.

Krayzie’s hospitalization is a developing situation, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...