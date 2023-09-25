Malibu Mayor Accuses Kourtney Kardashian Company of Expedited Event Approval

Malibu Mayor Bruce Silverstein has publicly criticized Kourtney Kardashian company, Poosh, for allegedly receiving expedited approval for an event in the city.

According to the Mayor, Poosh’s representatives organized a private event at a rented home in his neighborhood.

He claims that when he noticed preparations for the event taking place, he inquired about it and was informed it was an influencer event.

Mayor Silverstein says he advised the organizers that they needed a permit for such an event and followed up with City staff to confirm the status.

He alleges that the City approved a Special Events Permit for Poosh’s event in record time, and he questions the accuracy of the event’s description, the expected number of attendees, setup/breakdown procedures, and resident notifications.

Mayor Silverstein expressed his disappointment, noting that regular Malibu residents often face lengthy permit processing times while it appears that celebrities receive special treatment with immediate approvals.

He believes such events can be disruptive to the community in terms of safety, noise, traffic, and other issues.

The Mayor plans to address this issue further at an upcoming City Council meeting, expressing his frustration with the culture of bending the rules for high-profile individuals or companies.

Although Poosh documented the Malibu event on social media, it is unclear whether Kourtney Kardashian herself attended. The event was organized by a major PR agency, Harper Sloane, and Kourtney’s direct involvement remains unknown.

