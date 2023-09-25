Hollywood Writers Union Reaches Preliminary Labor Agreement To End Strike

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) has announced a preliminary labor agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), representing major studios, streaming services, and producers.

This tentative three-year contract marks a significant step towards ending one of the two strikes that have halted most film and television production for nearly five months.

However, the agreement is still subject to approval by the WGA’s board and members.

The WGA, representing 11,500 film and television writers, described the deal as “exceptional” and highlighted “meaningful gains and protections for writers.”

The strike, initiated on May 2, stemmed from disputes over compensation, minimum staffing of writers’ rooms, the use of artificial intelligence, and residuals for streaming shows, among other issues.

This strike disrupted late-night talk shows, Saturday Night Live, numerous scripted shows, and several film productions, causing delays and financial losses estimated at over $5 billion in California and other production hubs.

While the WGA’s settlement is a significant development, the strike by the SAG-AFTRA actors union, representing 160,000 industry professionals, continues.

Key issues in this strike include minimum wages, protections against AI replacing human performances, and fair compensation for actors’ contributions to streaming services.

The simultaneous strikes by writers and actors underscore industry professionals’ efforts to secure their share of revenue from new forms of distribution, particularly streaming services.

The preliminary agreement with the WGA follows five days of renewed negotiations between the union and AMPTP and the involvement of top industry executives in resolving the months-long impasse.

The strikes reflect the evolving dynamics and financial arrangements in Hollywood as the industry adapts to new media and distribution platforms.

Efforts to restart daytime talk shows without writers were met with criticism and ultimately collapsed. These labor actions have impacted various sectors of the entertainment industry, from camera operators and production assistants to small businesses supporting film and television production.

