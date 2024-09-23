Tragedy as Medical Intern at Gatundu is Found Dead on her Balcony in Suspected Suicide 

Detectives are investigating an incident in which a medical intern with Gatundu County Referral Hospital in Kiambu County was found dead after suspected suicide.

Dr Desree Moraa Obwogi, 27, was found dead on the balcony of her apartment on Sunday, police and her colleagues said.

The motive of the incident is yet to be revealed . She had left a suicide note to suggest the motive, police and the family said.

But her friends attributed the death to immense work pressure and personal struggles.

This included round-the-clock 12-hour shifts that sometimes stretched into 36 hours, they argued.

She stayed alone at the apartment at the time of the death in Gatundu, officials said.

Police said they were Sunday evening called and informed of the death and for now they are investigating suicide.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

Her colleagues mourned her as a dedicated and medical doctor to be.

Other medical interns said they are heartbroken and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of their colleague.

“Her untimely death, reportedly by suicide, highlights a dire situation that has persisted within our ranks-one marked by overwhelming financial constraints and a toxic work environment,” the Interns said in a statement.

They argued Dr Moraa’s struggles to meet basic needs, such as rent and utility bills, compounded by relentless demands from supervisors and consultants, reflect a systemic failure that has left many of us feeling isolated and unsupported.

“This heartbreaking incident is not an isolated case; it underscores the urgent need for the Ministry of Health to address the negligence and inconsiderate treatment of medical interns, who represent a significant portion of the healthcare workforce in public facilities,” the group said.

They argued as medical interns, they contribute approximately 30% of the labor in public health facilities, often enduring extended shifts exceeding 36 hours without adequate rest or meals.

“The mental health implications of such conditions cannot be overstated, we have witnessed too many lives lost to suicide over the years without any meaningful action from the relevant authorities.”

“Also, the inhumane treatment some of us face from senior doctors and consultants is unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest terms,” the group added.

To honor her and to raise awareness about these critical issues, the group said they will observe 36 hours of mourning starting Tuesday, September 24, 2024, at noon. During this period all medical interns (medical officers, dentists and pharmacists) will withdraw their services.

“We urge all medical superintendents, chief executive officers of major referral hospitals. county executive committee members of health, and all medical interns to join us in this solemn remembrance.”

The interns said the facilities management should anticipate and plan accordingly to ensure health and medical services are not interrupted.

Cases of suicide have been on the rise in the recent past.

Police say cases of suicide are on the rise in the country.

Police say the trend has been worrying and increasing as up to two cases are reported daily.

The World Health Organisation says such cases are attributed to joblessness, death, academic failures or pressures, legal difficulties and financial difficulties.

Other reasons are bullying, previous suicide attempts, history of suicide in a family, alcoholism and substance misuse, depression and bipolar disorder.

WHO rates suicide as a serious global public health issue that is among the top 20 leading causes of death worldwide.

Kenya ranks position 114 among the 175 countries with the highest suicide rates.