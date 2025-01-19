Medvedev Heavily Fined For Australian Open Behaviour

Daniil Medvedev has been fined over £60,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct following his behaviour at the Australian Open.

The Russian fifth seed destroyed a net camera by furiously smashing his racquet into it during a five-set first-round win against world number 418 Kasidit Samrej.

He then incurred a point penalty during his second-round defeat by American teenager Learner Tien after throwing his racquet, before failing to attend a mandatory post-match news conference.

Medvedev collected 200,000 Australian dollars (£102,000) for reaching the second round at Melbourne Park.

However, he will be required to pay fines totalling $76,000 US dollars (£62,400) after overstepping the mark with his behaviour.

The 28-year-old reached the final in Australia last year but the surprising defeat this time by Tien, 19, marked his earliest exit at a Grand Slam since a first-round loss at the 2023 French Open.

By BBC Sports