The race for low-Earth orbit isn’t just about national pride or scientific exploration anymore. It is a commercial and strategic battle for global internet dominance. While SpaceX’s Starlink currently leads the pack, China has officially entered the arena with its own massive megaconstellation: Qianfan.

Translating to the “Thousand Sails Constellation,” Qianfan (also known as the Spacesail Constellation or G60 Starlink) is a state-backed low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite internet project. Operated by Shanghai Spacesail Technologies, the network is designed to provide high-speed, low-latency broadband coverage to every corner of the globe.

The scale of the project is staggering. To compete with Starlink’s existing footprint, China has outlined a roadmap to launch between 14,000 and 15,000 satellites for Qianfan. The deployment is already underway. Following the first batch of launches in late 2024, China has maintained a rapid launch cadence, steadily filling orbital planes and hitting its initial deployment milestones.

This aggressive timeline is driven by strict international regulations. The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) allocates orbital slots and radio frequency spectrum on a “first-come, first-served” basis. If China does not launch its satellites and activate its network within specific timeframes, it risks losing those valuable orbital rights to competitors like SpaceX. Qianfan is essentially a strategic land grab in space.

Qianfan is also being built with next-generation capabilities in mind. Beyond traditional broadband for fixed terminals, the constellation is being developed to support direct-to-device connectivity. The goal is to allow standard smartphones to connect directly to the satellites, eliminating dead zones in remote mountains, deserts, and open oceans without requiring specialized user hardware.

It is worth noting that Qianfan is only half of China’s orbital strategy. It operates alongside Guowang (GW), a separate national megaconstellation planning to deploy over 10,000 additional satellites. Combined, these projects represent a unified national effort to secure China’s position in the future of global telecommunications.

Starlink still holds a massive first-mover advantage, with thousands of active satellites and a proven global user base. However, Qianfan proves that the monopoly on space-based internet is over. Over the next decade, the skies will be shared by multiple megaconstellations, and China is ensuring it has a permanent seat at the table.