Megan Thee Stallion Granted Five-Year Restraining Order Against Tory Lanez

Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion has secured a five-year restraining order against fellow artist Tory Lanez, who is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence.

The order, which will remain in place until January 9, 2030, was granted following claims that Lanez has been harassing her from behind bars.

Judge Richard Bloom approved the restraining order on Thursday, stating that Megan, whose real name is Megan Pete, had provided sufficient evidence to support her request.

In her filing, Megan described Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, as a “violent and dangerous criminal” with a history of behavior that posed a threat to her safety and well-being.

The restraining order stems from a 2020 incident in which Lanez shot at Megan’s feet following an argument in Los Angeles.

Lanez was convicted and sentenced in 2023 for assault with a firearm and other charges related to the incident.

Before this new order, Megan was protected by a restraining order that lasted from 2020 to 2023. Megan’s legal team argued that the extension was necessary to ensure her continued safety, citing Lanez’s “established pattern of harassment.”