Meghan announces new Netflix lifestyle show

The Duchess of Sussex has announced a new show on Netflix – which the streaming service describes as a lifestyle show that blends “practical how-to’s and candid conversation”.

With Love, Meghan premieres on 15 January and includes eight 30-minute episodes featuring appearances from celebrities such as actress Mindy Kaling and former Suits star Abigail Spencer.

In the trailer released on Thursday, Meghan garnishes a cake with raspberries and harvests honey in California, where she lives with her husband Prince Harry and two children.

She posted the trailer on her new Instagram account, writing: “I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it.”

The news comes a day after the duchess returned to Instagram under the account @meghan.

Her first post showed her dressed in white, running on an overcast beach, to write 2025 in the sand, before dashing past the camera laughing.

Her second post shared the trailer for her upcoming show.

In it, she is seen making food in a home kitchen, shopping for flowers, and laughing and eating with friends.

“I’m going to share some little tips and tricks… and how you incorporate these practices every day,” Meghan says in the trailer’s voiceover.

“We’re not in the pursuit of perfection… we’re in the pursuit of joy,” she continues.

In one scene with others, Kaling says “this is probably one of the most glamorous moments of my life,” making Meghan burst into laughter.

Chefs Roy Choi and Alice Waters are also among the guests in the series.

“Everyone’s invited to create wonder in every moment,” the text of the trailer says.

Meghan’s husband Prince Harry even makes a brief appearance, with the two embracing as they hold drinks on a sunny outdoor patio. One of the couple’s dogs, Guy, also has a starring role.

Meghan, formerly an actress, married Prince Harry in 2018. The couple stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California.

Since then, the pair have started a production company and charitable foundation, and pursued various ventures, including another Netflix show, called Harry & Meghan, about their relationship.

In April, the couple’s media company Archewell said two new series were in production, one celebrating “the joys of cooking & gardening, entertaining, and friendship” (now known to be With Love, Meghan), and another exploring the world of professional polo which aired in December.

Meghan also previously hosted a Spotify podcast Archetypes about stereotypes against women, and launched a lifestyle brand called American Riviera Orchard in 2024.

