Meghan Markle Hosts Solo Thanksgiving Dinner, Plans More Independent Appearances

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is embracing solo public engagements, including a Thanksgiving dinner she hosted in October without Prince Harry.

The festive event, held on October 26, supported the Southern California Welcome Project through the couple’s Archewell Foundation. According to a statement on the foundation’s website, the dinner was a collaboration with Mina’s List, an organization helping women resettled from Afghanistan build community through storytelling.

During the gathering, Markle, 43, expressed her gratitude to the attendees for sharing their personal stories, fostering open conversations on gratitude and resilience. She also emphasized her enthusiasm for future events aimed at strengthening community connections.

Participants received new cookware as holiday gifts, with the Archewell statement highlighting the Duchess’s commitment to “uplifting women and fostering community through shared experiences.”

The Thanksgiving dinner is among Markle’s recent solo appearances. Earlier this month, she was spotted dancing with friends at a Los Angeles haircare line launch and attended the Children’s Hospital LA Gala alone in October. Meanwhile, Prince Harry has also been hosting independent events, including an upcoming charity gathering for Scotty’s Little Soldiers.

In a previous interview, Markle shared insights into her family’s “low-key” Thanksgiving traditions. “You spend time having a great meal, then what do you do? Play games, all the same stuff. Someone brings a guitar — fun,” she said.

Markle, who resides in Montecito, California, with Harry, 40, and their two children — Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3 — expressed her joy at living close to her mother, Doria Ragland.