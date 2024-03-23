Melissa Gorga Siblings: A Look at the TV Personality’s Relationship with Her Siblings

Melissa Gorga, born Melissa Ann Marco on March 21, 1979, is an American television personality, author, singer, designer and businesswoman.

She rose to fame as a cast member on Bravo’s reality TV series, The Real Housewives of New Jersey, in 2011.

Melissa, of Italian descent, is known for her music career with singles like On Display and her book Love, Italian Style: The Secret of My Hot and Happy Marriage.

She has ventured into fashion with her clothing boutique Envy by Melissa Gorga and a jewelry line on HSN.

Melissa and her husband, Joe Gorga, have three children and have faced challenges, including cheating rumors, which they have overcome.

Siblings

Melissa has two sisters, Kim Pirrella and Lysa Simpson.

Kim is an esthetician and actress with two children, Joe and Lexi, while Lysa Simpson is a mother of three and a health and fitness enthusiast.

In a video, the Marco sisters expressed the challenges of watching Melissa on TV initially but later expressed pride in her journey.

They have a strong bond and have supported Melissa through her reality TV career.

Lysa has also been involved in some public exchanges, like shading Teresa Giudice’s daughters in a birthday post for Antonia Gorga on Instagram.

Parents

Melissa’s parents are Anthony John Marco and Donna Marco.

Anthony tragically passed away in a car crash in 1994 when Melissa was 17 years old.

Donna has been a part of The Real Housewives of New Jersey since Season 3.

She raised Melissa and her two sisters independently after her husband’s death.

Donna has been actively involved in supporting Melissa and has appeared on the show multiple times, showcasing a close-knit family dynamic.

Career

Melissa has had a diverse career, venturing into various fields beyond reality TV.

She embarked on a music career, releasing her first single, On Display in 2011, followed by other singles like How Many Times, Rockstar, I Just Wanna and Never Let Me Go.

Despite transitioning to other pursuits, Melissa has not ruled out the possibility of releasing new music in the future.

Additionally, Melissa is a successful businesswoman who owns Envy Boutique, with stores in New Jersey and Long Island.

Her entrepreneurial spirit led her to expand her fashion business, showcasing her journey as a boss on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Melissa’s career milestones reflect her versatility and determination to explore different avenues beyond her reality TV persona.