Melissa McCarthy Siblings: Meet Brian and Margie

Melissa McCarthy is an accomplished American actress, screenwriter and producer, born on August 26, 1970, in Plainfield, Illinois.

She gained recognition for her role as Sookie St. James on the television series Gilmore Girls and has since received numerous accolades, including two Primetime Emmy Awards and nominations for two Academy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards.

Melissa has been featured multiple times in annual rankings of the highest-paid actresses in the world and was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time in 2016.

She is known for her starring roles in films such as Bridesmaids, The Heat, St. Vincent, Spy, Ghostbusters and Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Siblings

Melissa is the middle child of her family, with an older brother named Brian and a younger sister named Margie.

The McCarthy siblings were raised in a Catholic family in Plainfield, Illinois.

Brian is a successful architect and lives in Los Angeles. He is married and has two children.

Margie is an actress and a comedian.

She has appeared in several TV shows and movies, including the TV series Gilmore Girls, where she had a recurring role as a café employee.

Margie is also a member of the Groundlings, a renowned improvisational and sketch comedy troupe based in Los Angeles.

The siblings’ parents are Sandra and Michael McCarthy. Sandra is a former school teacher, and Michael is a former accountant.

Career

Melissa began her performing career as a stand-up comedian in New York, appearing at famous clubs like Stand Up New York and The Improv.

She later honed her acting skills at The Actors Studio and starred in various stage productions in the city before moving to Los Angeles in the late 1990s.

Melissa made her big breakthrough as Sookie in Gilmore Girls.

Her career took off in the 2010s with starring roles in successful films like Bridesmaids, The Heat, St. Vincent, Spy, Ghostbusters and Can You Ever Forgive Me?.

Melissa has received two Primetime Emmy Awards and nominations for two Academy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards.

She is also a fashion designer with her own clothing line, Melissa McCarthy Seven7, which caters to plus-size women.

Personal life

Melissa is married to Ben Falcone, and they have two daughters together, Vivian and Georgette.

Vivian was born in 2007 and has already expressed an interest in acting, appearing in two of her mother’s movies.

Georgette was born in 2010 and is described as a “force of nature” by her mother.

Melissa and Ben are proud parents who support their daughters’ interests and careers.

They have been married since 2005 and have been able to balance their busy careers with their family life.

Melissa has spoken about the joys of parenthood and how her daughters have inspired her to be a better person.

She has also emphasized the importance of leading with kindness and supporting her daughters in whatever career paths they choose.