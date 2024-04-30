Merrill Osmond Siblings: The Rise of the Osmond Siblings

Merrill Osmond is an American musician known for his role as the lead vocalist and bassist of the family music group The Osmonds and The Osmond Brothers.

Along with his brothers Alan, Wayne and Jay, he started singing as a barbershop quartet in 1958 and gained recognition after being discovered at a performance at Disneyland in 1961.

Merrill was a prominent figure in The Osmonds, often serving as the lead or co-lead singer alongside his younger brother Donny on many of the group’s hit songs.

In the late 1970s, as Donny pursued a solo career, he transitioned to country music with his brothers, achieving success on the country charts in the 1980s.

In 2022, Merrill announced his retirement from performing, with his final American show taking place in April 2022 and his final UK show in January 2023.

Despite his retirement announcement, he later scheduled a limited series of performances for September 2024.

Merrill has been honored with knighthoods from the Order of Saint Michael of the Wing and the Sovereign Military Order of the Temple of Jerusalem.

Siblings

Merrill comes from a large family of performers.

His siblings include Virl Osmond, the oldest of the Osmond siblings who was not part of the musical group but has been involved in various aspects of the family’s entertainment business.

Tom is another sibling who was not part of the musical group but has been supportive of his brothers’ careers.

Alan was a founding member of The Osmonds and a key figure in the group’s success.

Wayne was a member of The Osmonds and The Osmond Brothers, contributing to the group’s harmonies and performances.

Jay was a drummer and member of The Osmonds, known for his role in the group’s music and performances.

Jimmy was the youngest Osmond brother, who also joined the family group and pursued a solo career in music.

Donny was one of the most well-known Osmond siblings, who achieved great success as a solo artist and entertainer, often performing alongside Merrill in The Osmonds.

Marie, the only sister among the Osmond siblings, also had a successful music career and is known for her work in television and entertainment.

Together, the Osmond siblings formed a musical dynasty that left a lasting impact on the entertainment industry, with each contributing their unique talents to the family’s collective success.

Career

Merrill began his musical journey with his brothers Alan, Wayne, and Jay as a barbershop quartet in 1958, gaining recognition after being discovered at Disneyland in 1961.

He played a significant role as the lead or co-lead singer on many of The Osmonds’ hit songs, often sharing the spotlight with his younger brother Donny.

Transitioning to country music in the late 1970s as Donny pursued a solo career, Merrill found success on the country charts in the 1980s.

Apart from his group endeavors, he has also ventured into solo work and production.

Merrill served as the Executive Producer of the Donny & Marie Show on ABC-TV and was involved in the production of significant events like President Ronald Reagan’s inauguration and President George H. Bush’s Inaugural Ball.

In 2022, he announced his retirement from performing, culminating in his final American show in April 2022 and his final UK show in January 2023.

Despite this announcement, he later scheduled a limited series of performances for September 2024.

Merrill’s contributions to music have earned him prestigious honors, including being knighted by the Order of Saint Michael of the Wing and the Sovereign Military Order of the Temple of Jerusalem.

Personal life

Merrill is married to Mary Carlson, with whom he tied the knot on September 17, 1973.

The couple has six children together: Travis Osmond, Justin Osmond, Shane Osmond, Heather Osmond, Troy Osmond and Sheila Osmond.

The Osmond family’s strong bond and musical legacy have been carried on through the generations, with Merrill and Mary’s children contributing to the family’s rich history in the entertainment industry.