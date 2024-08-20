Meru County Governor Kawira Mwangaza Impeached: Deputy Governor Mutuma M’ Ethingia to Succeed

The Senate of Kenya has upheld the impeachment of Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza, following a decisive vote by Meru MCAs. With the Senate voting 31 to 9 in favor of the petition, Governor Mwangaza now stands officially impeached, bringing her tenure as the county’s leader to an abrupt end.

The charges against Governor Mwangaza—abuse of office, gross misconduct, and gross violation of the Constitution—were at the core of the impeachment motion, leading to her removal from office. The decision by the Senate marks a significant moment in Meru’s political landscape.

About Governor Kawira Mwangaza

Kawira Mwangaza, a former Meru County Woman Representative, made history by becoming the first woman to be elected as the Governor of Meru County in the 2022 general elections. Known for her grassroots connection and populist appeal, Mwangaza’s tenure has been marked by both praise for her efforts to address local issues and criticism over her leadership style. Despite her initial popularity, her administration faced numerous challenges, leading to increasing friction with the Meru County Assembly and eventually her impeachment.

Deputy Governor to Succeed

Deputy Governor Mutuma M’ Ethingia, a prison police officer and the respected deputy governor of Meru County, is set to step in as the 4th Governor of Meru. His succession heralds a new chapter for the county as it moves forward from this political upheaval.

For Governor Mwangaza, the impeachment signals the end of a tumultuous period in her political career. With her ambitions as a county leader now dashed, she faces the prospect of stepping away from public office and possibly returning to a quieter life, potentially joining her husband’s band