Meru MPs Distance Themselves from Gachagua’s Mt Kenya Campaigns

A section of Meru Members of Parliament have distanced themselves from Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s political campaigns in the region.

The MPs distanced themselves from Gachagua’s clarion call of one man, one shilling one vote.

Addressing a press conference at Parliament buildings on Tuesday, the legislators also differed with Gachagua’s call for MPs to be domiciled in their constituencies.

They termed the calls as primitive and time barred.

“If we say other areas should not get development, we will be wrong,” Igembe South MP Paul Mwirigi said.

Mwirigi was accompanied by his colleagues from the region Raheem Dawood Dorothy Ikiara, Mpuru Aburi, Julius Taituma, Dan Kili and Moses Kirema.

They also denied knowledge of any existence of a rift between President William Ruto and his deputy.

“We have not seen any split between the President and his deputy. In the DP seeing off the President to Korea, it means they are together.”

While refusing to be drawn into the ‘one man, one vote, one shilling’ debate, the MPs said they would be waiting for any legislative proposals on the issue to make their views known.

“When there will be a proposal like that of BBI, which I supported, we will then give our position,” Imenti South’s Dawood said.

This comes in the wake of ongoing drive by Gachagua to unite the Mt Kenya region and talk in one voice.

This has attracted condemnation from a section of political leaders who term it as tribal.

President William Ruto is among those who have come out to oppose his deputy in his new drive amid reports of serious cracks in the government.

Gachagua has been staging his campaigns in the region in a move that is seen to be his efforts to take control there.