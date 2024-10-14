Meta’s Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users in US, Downdetector shows

Meta Platforms’ (META.O, opens new tab Facebook and Instagram were down for thousands of users in the U.S. on Monday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 12,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook and over 5,000 reports of issues with Instagram as of 1:40 p.m. ET, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

Downdetector’s numbers are based on user-submitted reports.

The actual number of affected users may vary.

Meta Platforms did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

If you’re having issues accessing Meta services, you’re not alone. Both Instagram and Facebook appear to be experiencing widespread outages. Threads is also impacted by the outage.

Going to Instagram’s website currently shows an error message: Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on getting this fixed as soon as we can.

It’s unclear exactly how widespread the Instagram, Facebook, and Threads outages are. For some people, the services ultimately end up loading – just much slower than usual. Other people, however, are completely unable to access any of Meta’s services.