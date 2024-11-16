Mexico Coach Aguirre Hit With Beer Can After Honduras Defeat

Mexico’s coach, Javier Aguirre, was struck on the head by a full can of beer thrown from the stands after his team’s 2-0 loss to Honduras in the first leg of the Nations League quarter-finals.

The incident occurred as Aguirre, 65, approached Honduras manager Reinaldo Rueda to offer a handshake at the final whistle. Despite blood streaming down his face, Aguirre congratulated Rueda and downplayed the situation during the post-match press conference.

“They deserved to win; they were better in key areas. I have nothing left but to congratulate them and focus on lifting my team’s spirits,” said Aguirre with a smile. “As for the other incident, it’s football. I’m not one to complain.”

The Mexican Football Federation condemned the act, stating, “This behaviour has no place in our sport. We demand Concacaf take immediate and decisive action to address this matter. Soccer should be a celebration, not a battleground.”

Concacaf, the governing body for football in North and Central America and the Caribbean, confirmed it would investigate. “The security of teams and fans is a priority. These violent behaviours have no place in football,” it said in a statement.

Honduras manager Reinaldo Rueda also criticized the attack, saying, “I’m saddened because he’s a human being. This should not happen in football.”

On the pitch, Honduras’ Celtic winger Luis Palma was the star of the night, scoring both goals after coming off the bench. The second leg is scheduled for November 20, with the winner securing a spot in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.