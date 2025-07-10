Michael Chandler Siblings: All About the Chandler Siblings

Michael Chandler Jr., born on April 24, 1986, in High Ridge, Missouri, is an American professional mixed martial artist renowned for his explosive fighting style.

A former three-time Bellator Lightweight Champion, Chandler has made a significant mark in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight division since transitioning to the promotion in 2020.

Raised in a blue-collar household by his parents, Michael Sr. and Betty Chandler, he grew up with a strong sense of discipline and determination, values instilled by his family.

Of German and Irish descent, Chandler’s early life was shaped by his athletic pursuits, particularly wrestling, where he excelled at Northwest High School and later at the University of Missouri.

His journey from a standout collegiate wrestler to a global MMA star is a testament to his grit and ambition.

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Michael grew up as the second of four children in a tight-knit family.

His siblings include two brothers, Matthew Chandler and Eric Chandler, and a sister, Danielle Chandler.

While detailed public information about Matthew, Eric, and Danielle is limited, it is known that they shared a modest upbringing in High Ridge, Missouri.

Career

Chandler’s combat sports journey began with wrestling, where he earned All-American honors at the University of Missouri.

After graduating in 2009 with a degree in personal finance management, he bypassed an amateur MMA career and debuted professionally that same year, securing a first-round TKO against Kyle Swadley.

Chandler quickly rose through the ranks, competing in Strikeforce before joining Bellator MMA in 2010.

His Bellator tenure was marked by dominance, capturing the lightweight title three times and winning the Bellator Season Four Lightweight Tournament.

Notable victories included a submission win over Eddie Alvarez in 2011 and knockouts against Benson Henderson and Patricky Pitbull.

In 2020, Chandler signed with the UFC, debuting with a first-round knockout of Dan Hooker in 2021, instantly establishing himself as a title contender.

Despite a loss to Charles Oliveira for the vacant UFC lightweight title, Chandler’s thrilling bouts against Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, and others have cemented his reputation as one of the most exciting fighters in the division.

Accolades

Chandler is a three-time Bellator Lightweight Champion, having claimed the title in 2011, 2016, and 2018, showcasing his ability to reclaim gold after setbacks.

His victory in the Bellator Season Four Lightweight Tournament in 2011 further solidified his status as a top lightweight.

Chandler’s fights have earned him multiple Fight of the Year nominations, reflecting his fan-friendly, high-octane style.

In the UFC, his debut knockout of Dan Hooker earned a Performance of the Night bonus, one of several performance-based accolades he has collected.

Beyond the cage, Chandler’s community efforts, such as his Blessed Threads organization supporting children with cancer, have earned him praise as a role model.