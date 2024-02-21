Michael Jordan Siblings: Family Ties and Hidden Talents off the Court

Michael Jordan is a former professional basketball player, American Olympic athlete, businessman and actor.

He is considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time, having won six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls and earning the league’s MVP Award five times.

Michael played college basketball for three seasons under coach Dean Smith with the North Carolina Tar Heels, and he was a member of the Tar Heels’ national championship team in 1982.

He was integral in popularizing basketball and the NBA around the world in the 1980s and 1990s, becoming a global cultural icon.

Michael is also involved in a number of profitable business and commercial ventures, including a longtime partnership with Nike. As of 2023, his net worth is estimated at $3 billion by Forbes

Siblings

Michael has two brothers—James R. Jordan Jr. (also known as Ronnie) and Larry Jordan—and two sisters—Deloris Jordan and Roslyn Jordan.

He is the fourth child in a family of five, born to James R. Jordan Sr. and Deloris Jordan.

Both Larry and Ronnie were athletes; Larry is particularly noted for inspiring Michael’s competitive drive, while Ronnie served in the United States Army.

Michael’s sisters, Deloris and Roslyn, are both successful authors.

What are Michael Jordan’s siblings known for?

Michael’s siblings are known for their various accomplishments.

His older brother James, served in the United States Army for 31 years and retired as a Command Sergeant Major.

Larry played basketball for the University of North Carolina and the World Basketball League.

On the other hand, Deloris, Michael’s older sister, is an accomplished author and inspirational speaker having written several books, including In My Family’s Shadow, which details her struggles growing up in the Jordan family.

Roslyn is also an author and has published three children’s books.

Also Read: Patrick Mahomes Siblings: Inside the Mahomes Family Dynamic

Michael Jordan’s personal life

Michael has been married twice.

He was first married to Juanita Vanoy, with whom he has three children: Jeffrey, Marcus and Jasmine.

Jeffrey is involved in the business side of basketball and works with his father’s Air Jordan line.

Marcus played basketball in high school and college at the University of Central Florida.

Jasmine studied sports management at Syracuse University and works for Nike Jordan, helping to schedule appearances, photoshoots and media coverage for her father’s team, the Charlotte Hornets.

Jordan and Vanoy filed for divorce in 2002, reconciled briefly, and then filed again in 2006, with Vanoy receiving a settlement of $168 million.

Jordan is currently married to Yvette Prieto, a Cuban-American model whom he met in 2008 and married in 2013. They have twin daughters, Victoria and Ysabel, who were born in 2014.

Career

Michael played 15 seasons in the NBA, winning six championships with the Chicago Bulls and earning five league MVP awards.

He also won two Olympic gold medals with the United States men’s basketball team in 1984 and 1992.

He was known for his exceptional shooting, passing, and defensive skills, as well as his extraordinary leaping ability and acrobatic maneuvers, earning him the nickname, Air Jordan.

Michael’s individual accolades and accomplishments include six NBA Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards, ten NBA scoring titles (both all-time records), five NBA MVP awards, ten All-NBA First Team designations, nine All-Defensive First Team honors, fourteen NBA All-Star Game selections, three NBA All-Star Game MVP awards, three NBA steals titles and the 1988 NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award.

He is also a successful businessman, with a net worth of $3 billion as of 2024.