Trailblazing Ballerina Michaela DePrince Dies Aged 29

Ballerina Michaela Mabinty DePrince, who performed with Beyoncé and was seen by many as a trailblazer, has died at the age of 29.

A spokesperson announced her death on her personal Instagram page and in a statement her family said she was an “unforgettable inspiration to everyone who knew her or heard her story”.

The cause of death has not been given.

DePrince made a remarkable journey from suffering as an orphan in war-torn Sierra Leone to numerous accolades in the world of international dance.

Her family said her death had been “sudden”, adding: “Michaela touched so many lives across the world, including ours.”

DePrince’s sister, Mia Mabinty DePrince, described being “in a state of shock and deep sadness” as “my beautiful sister is no longer here”.

Tributes have been pouring in, including from others in the ballet community.

“Despite being told the ‘world wasn’t ready for black ballerinas’ or that ‘black ballerinas weren’t worth investing in,’ she remained determined, focused, and began making big strides,” American ballerina Misty Copeland wrote on social media.

Born in Kenema, Sierra Leone, in 1995, DePrince was sent to an orphanage at the age of three after both of her parents died during the civil war.

She has spoken in the past about how she was seen as a “devil’s child” in the orphanage because she suffered from vitiligo, a condition in which patches of skin lose pigmentation.

But she was adopted aged four by an American couple and moved to New Jersey. Her adoptive mother quickly noticed her obsession with ballet and enrolled her in classes.

She rose to fame after graduating from high school and made history as the youngest principal dancer at the Dance Theatre of Harlem.

DePrince has performed across the world, including in Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” music video album.

She joined the prestigious Boston Ballet as a second soloist in 2021 and starred in the TV show Dancing with the Stars when she was just 17.

A dedicated humanitarian, DePrince also advocated for children affected by conflict and violence.

Her spokesperson wrote that her artistry “touched countless hearts” and her spirit had “inspired many, leaving an indelible mark on the world of ballet, and beyond”.

They added: “Her life was one defined by grace, purpose, and strength. Her unwavering commitment to her art, her humanitarian efforts, and her courage in overcoming unimaginable challenges will forever inspire us.

“She stood as a beacon of hope for many, showing that no matter the obstacles, beauty and greatness can rise from the darkest of places.”

“From the very beginning of our story back in Africa, sleeping on a shared mat in the orphanage, Michaela (Mabinty) and I used to make up our own musical theatre plays and act them out,” Mia wrote in a statement.

DePrince’s sister said the pair used to create their own ballets as children, “she would choreograph, and I was the composer and conductor”.

She “left her footprints in the sand and on so many stages across the world. She will be truly missed,” Mia added.

The two girls, who were mat-mates at the orphanage, were adopted by an American woman, Elaine DePrince.

In an interview with the BBC’s Newshour programme, DePrince’s siblings – Eric and Mia – said the family was grieving two deaths this week: Michaela’s and that of their mother Elaine.

“I had just gotten off the phone with my mum’s doctor with her news when I was alerted about my sister, it just didn’t seem believable.

“It was really hard to hear because I normally pick up the phone to call my mum with anything, and it occurred to me that I couldn’t call her,” Mia told the BBC.

Elaine enrolled then five-year-old DePrince in the Rock School of Dance in Philadelphia, making the 45-minute drive from New Jersey every day.

DePrince was an ambassador for the charity War Child, and her siblings say they hope to continue on her legacy.

Her brother, Eric DePrince, told the BBC he hopes the world can remember his sister “as someone who worked hard to improve the lives of others”.

