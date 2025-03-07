Michaela Onyenwere Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the WNBA Player

Michaela Nne Onyenwere is a Nigerian-American professional basketball player currently playing for the Chicago Sky in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA).

A standout athlete from a young age, Michaela has made a name for herself through her exceptional skills on the court, her versatility, and her dedication to the game.

Beyond her athletic prowess, she graduated from UCLA with a degree in sociology and a minor in African American studies.

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Michaela grew up with four siblings, namely U.K., Zach, Patrick and Jordan.

While Michaela has garnered significant attention for her basketball achievements, less is publicly known about her siblings’ lives and pursuits.

Her father, Peter, and mother, Edith, raised their family in Aurora, Colorado, fostering an environment where Michaela’s talents could flourish.

Peter’s own Olympic background likely influenced the household’s appreciation for sports and discipline, though it’s unclear if her siblings pursued athletics to the same extent.

Career

Michaela’s basketball journey began at Grandview High School in Colorado, where she led her team to two state championships and earned the title of Colorado Player of the Year.

Her dominance on the court earned her a McDonald’s All-American selection in 2017, setting the stage for her collegiate career at UCLA.

At UCLA, Michaela became a cornerstone of the Bruins’ women’s basketball program, starting 74 of her 108 games and finishing fourth on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,888 points.

Known for her versatility—she played all five positions at various points—her college tenure included leading the team to Elite 8 and Sweet 16 appearances.

In 2021, Michaela was selected 6th overall by the New York Liberty in the WNBA Draft, marking the beginning of her professional career.

Her rookie season was a breakout success, as she started 29 of 32 games, averaged 8.6 points per game, and became the first Liberty player to win the WNBA Rookie of the Year award.

She swept the Rookie of the Month honors, a feat achieved by only five players in league history.

Since then, Michaela has played for the Phoenix Mercury (2023) and the Chicago Sky (2024-present), continuing to evolve as a player.

In 2024, she earned a starting role with the Sky post-Olympic break, averaging 10.1 points per game over the final 16 starts of the season.

Internationally, she has represented Team USA, winning a silver medal at the 2019 Pan American Games, and has been named to Nigeria’s Olympic squad, reflecting her dual heritage.

Accolades

Onyenwere’s career is decorated with numerous accolades that highlight her talent and impact on the game.

During her time at UCLA, she was a two-time AP Third-Team All-American (2020, 2021), a three-time All-Pac-12 selection (2019-2021), and a top-five finalist for the Cheryl Miller Award, recognizing the nation’s best small forward, in 2020 and 2021.

She also earned Pac-12 All-Freshman Team honors in 2018 and was named a preseason AP All-American ahead of the 2020-21 season—only the second Bruin to achieve this distinction.

In the WNBA, Michaela’s rookie year accolades include the 2021 WNBA Rookie of the Year award and a spot on the 2021 WNBA All-Rookie Team.

Her high school achievements, such as being named a McDonald’s All-American and Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year multiple times, further underscore her prodigious talent.

On the international stage, her silver medal with Team USA at the 2019 Pan American Games adds to her growing legacy.