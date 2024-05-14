Michelle Dee Siblings: A Look at the Multifaceted Dee Family

Michelle Dee, born on April 24, 1995, is a Filipino actress, model, TV host and beauty pageant titleholder.

She won Miss Universe Philippines 2023 and represented the Philippines at Miss Universe 2023, reaching the Top 10.

Dee also won special awards at the competition.

She comes from a prominent family in the Philippines, with connections to business, entertainment.and philanthropy.

Additionally, Dee has received accolades like the Best New Movie Actress at the 36th PMPC Star Awards for Movies.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Parents

Career

Awards

Siblings

Dee has a close-knit relationship with her siblings, including Abraham Lawyer and Maxine Dee, who accompanied her to El Salvador to provide support during her journey in the Miss Universe pageant.

This demonstrates the strong bond and support system within her family.

Furthermore, Dee has two brothers, Mazen and Adam, who have special needs.

Parents

Dee’s parents are Melanie Marquez and Derek Dee.

Melanie is a former Miss International 1979 titleholder, actress, author and supermodel while Derek is a businessman, film producer and former actor.

Dee’s paternal grandmother, Regina Y. Dee, was a heiress and philanthropist who founded the Inner Peace Foundation.

Her paternal grand-uncle was Dee C. Chuan, the founder of China Bank in the Philippines.

Despite her parents’ high-profile careers and divorce when Michelle was young, she credits them for instilling important values and supporting her passions, including her involvement in charities from a young age.

Dee’s mother Melanie is described as a “super stage mom” who molded her mindset from a young age, while her father Derek taught her meditation and other life lessons passed down from her grandmother.

Career

Dee has had a successful career in the entertainment industry and as a beauty pageant titleholder.

Some key highlights of her career include winning Miss Universe Philippines 2023 and representing the Philippines at Miss Universe 2023, where she placed in the Top 10 and won several special awards.

She previously won Miss World Philippines 2019 and competed at Miss World 2019, where she finished in the Top 12.

Also Read: Miguel Ferrer Siblings: Unveiling the Ferrer Clan

Dee received the Best New Movie Actress award at the 36th PMPC Star Awards for Movies for her role in the film Because I Love You.

She has acted in several Filipino TV series and movies, including Love You Two, The Eagle’s Quest and Mga Lihim ni Urduja, and hosted the lifestyle show Glow Up on GMA Network.

Dee serves as an advocate for autism awareness and LGBTQIA+ rights, inspired by her siblings with autism.

She has also pursued entrepreneurial ventures and completed a certificate program in entrepreneurship essentials from Harvard Business School.

Despite her young age, Dee has already made significant contributions to the entertainment industry and the Philippines’ representation in international beauty pageants, demonstrating her versatility and commitment to using her platform for positive change.

Awards

Throughout her career, Dee has received several awards and accolades, including winning the Best New Movie Actress award at the 36th PMPC Star Awards for Movies for her performance in Because I Love You.

She was also recognized at Miss Universe 2023, where she was named one of the three Golden Awardees of the Voice for Change category, received the Spirit of Carnival Award for her advocacy work in autism awareness and inclusivity, and achieved the title of Miss Universe Philippines 2023, reaching the Top 10 at the international competition.

These achievements underscore Dee’s talent, advocacy efforts, and success in both the entertainment industry and the world of beauty pageants.