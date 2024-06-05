Michelle Pfeiffer Net Worth

Michelle Pfeiffer, an acclaimed American actress, boasts a net worth of $250 million. This figure is a combined net worth with her husband, David E. Kelley, a prolific television producer known for creating successful shows across all four major American networks, including “Picket Fences,” “Chicago Hope,” “The Practice,” “Ally McBeal,” “Boston Public,” “Big Little Lies,” “The Lincoln Lawyer,” “Goliath,” and “Big Sky.”

Early Life

Michelle Pfeiffer was born on April 29, 1958, in Santa Ana, California. Before pursuing acting, Pfeiffer trained to be a court reporter. Her early career featured minor television roles, with one of her initial appearances being on the show “Fantasy Island.” Despite her stunning beauty and talent, Pfeiffer rarely sought the limelight.

Rise to Stardom

Pfeiffer’s breakthrough came in the 1980s with her role as Elvira Hancock in “Scarface” (1983). This performance established her as a talented actress and led to diverse roles across various genres. Notably, her portrayal of Catwoman in “Batman Returns” (1992) earned her critical acclaim and cemented her status as a Hollywood icon.

Notable Roles

Throughout her career, Pfeiffer has been nominated for three Academy Awards for her roles in “Dangerous Liaisons” (1988), “The Fabulous Baker Boys” (1989), and “Love Field” (1992). Her performance in “The Fabulous Baker Boys,” opposite Jeff Bridges, is often highlighted as one of her best.

Pfeiffer’s versatility is evident in her successful transition from leading roles to character roles, with standout performances in films like “Hairspray” (2007) and “Mother!” (2017). Other notable films include “The Witches of Eastwick” (1987), “Married to the Mob” (1988), “The Age of Innocence” (1993), “Wolf” (1994), “Dangerous Minds” (1995), and “I Am Sam” (2001).

Michelle Pfeiffer Salaries

Pfeiffer’s notable earnings include:

$3 million for “Frankie and Johnny” (1991)

$3 million for “Batman Returns” (1992)

$6 million for “Dangerous Minds” (1995)

$12 million for “The Deep End of the Ocean” (1999), equivalent to around $19 million today

$10 million for “What Lies Beneath” (2000)

Personal Life

Michelle Pfeiffer has been married to David E. Kelley since 1993. They were set up on a blind date and quickly got engaged. Shortly after their engagement, Pfeiffer adopted a baby girl, whom Kelley also adopted upon their marriage. The couple later had a son. Kelley is known for his successful television career, creating and producing numerous hit shows.

Real Estate

Pfeiffer and Kelley have an extensive real estate portfolio. Highlights include:

A 340-acre coastal estate in British Columbia, listed for $28 million in 2017.

Two parcels in Woodside, California, purchased for $20.6 million and sold for $22 million in 2020.

Multiple properties in the Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, with significant transactions including a $22.25 million estate purchased in 2020 and sold in 2021 for $25 million.

In November 2023, they acquired another home in the Pacific Palisades for $10.6 million.

Michelle Pfeiffer Awards

Pfeiffer’s illustrious career includes a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for “The Fabulous Baker Boys” (1989). In 2017, she received an Emmy nomination for her role in “The Wizard of Lies.” Pfeiffer joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2018 as Janet Van Dyne in “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” reprising the role in “Avengers: Endgame” (2019).

