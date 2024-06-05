Jimmy Garoppolo, the acclaimed quarterback for the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers, boasts an impressive net worth of $55 million. His annual salary stands at $6.5 million.

Jimmy Garoppolo Net Worth $55 Million Date of Birth November 2, 1991 Place of Birth Arlington Heights, Illinois Nationality American Profession American Football Player

Early Life

James Richard Garoppolo was born on November 2, 1991, in Arlington Heights, Illinois. He grew up as the third of four sons to Denise and Tony Garoppolo Sr. His paternal grandparents, Anthony and Rose Garoppolo, were Italian immigrants, while his maternal grandparents, Theodore Malec and Harriet Seidel, had Polish and German ancestry, respectively. Jimmy attended Rolling Meadows High School, where he excelled as a quarterback and linebacker for the Mustangs football team and also played baseball, which was his first love. Despite being a 2-star recruit, Garoppolo chose to play football at Eastern Illinois over offers from Illinois State and Montana State.

College Achievements

Garoppolo had a stellar college career, earning numerous accolades. He was named to the All-Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) Team in 2010, the All-OVC Second Team in 2012, and the All-OVC First Team in 2013. In 2013, he was honored as the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year and the CFPA National FCS Quarterback of the Year. His crowning achievement was winning the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2013.

NFL Career

Jimmy Garoppolo entered the NFL as the 62nd overall pick in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft, selected by the New England Patriots. This made him the first player from the Football Championship Subdivision drafted that year and the highest-drafted quarterback by the Patriots since Drew Bledsoe in 1993. He spent his first four seasons as the backup to Tom Brady, learning from one of the game’s greatest.

Also Read: Jim Bob Duggar Net Worth

In late 2017, Garoppolo was traded to the San Francisco 49ers. He quickly made an impact, turning a 1-10 team into a winning squad by leading them to victory in their final five games of the season. In 2019, he guided the 49ers to the best record in the NFC and a Super Bowl LIV appearance. The team also reached the NFC Championship Game under his leadership in 2021. However, his tenure in San Francisco has been marred by injuries, causing him to miss most of the 2018 and 2020 seasons. In 2022, he began as a backup to Trey Lance but took over following Lance’s injury in week two.

Garoppolo is a two-time Super Bowl champion, having won Super Bowl XLIX and Super Bowl LI with the Patriots, although he served as a backup in both victories.

Contracts and Earnings

Jimmy Garoppolo’s financial journey in the NFL began with a four-year, $3.5 million rookie contract with the New England Patriots in June 2014. After his trade to the 49ers, he signed a groundbreaking five-year, $137.5 million contract extension, with an average annual salary of $27 million, making him the highest-paid player in the NFL at that time. In August 2022, Garoppolo and the 49ers agreed to a one-year, $6.5 million contract restructure to retain him with the team. Throughout his NFL career, Garoppolo has amassed nearly $125 million in salary alone.

Jimmy Garoppolo Net Worth

Jimmy Garoppolo net worth is $55 million.