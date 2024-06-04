Jim Bob Duggar Net Worth

Jim Bob Duggar, an American television personality, real estate agent, and former politician, has a net worth of $3.5 million. He is widely recognized as the father in the reality television series “19 Kids and Counting,” which aired for ten seasons from 2008 to 2015. Duggar also served as a Republican member of the Arkansas House of Representatives from 1999 to 2002.

Early Life

Jim Bob Duggar was born on July 18, 1965, in Springdale, Arkansas. He is the son of James Lee Duggar and Mary Duggar, who owned a local real estate brokerage. Jim graduated from Shiloh Christian School and has one older sister, Deanna.

Political Career

Duggar served in the Arkansas House of Representatives for the sixth district, covering parts of northern Washington County, from 1999 to 2002. During his tenure, he was the vice-chair of the House Corrections and Criminal Law Subcommittee and served on the Insurance and Commerce and Judiciary committees. In 2002, Duggar ran in the Republican primary for the United States Senate but was defeated by Senator Tim Hutchinson. He also failed to secure the Republican nomination for the 35th district seat in the Arkansas State Senate in 2006, losing to Bill Pritchard by two hundred votes.

19 Kids and Counting

Jim Bob married Michelle Ruark on July 21, 1984, and they have 19 children together. Their family life became the subject of the TLC reality series “19 Kids and Counting,” which highlighted their devout Baptist faith, values of modesty, purity, and their decision to avoid birth control.

The show was TLC’s most popular program, averaging 2.3 million viewers in its final season. However, it was canceled in 2015 following revelations that Duggar’s eldest son, Josh, had molested five girls, including several of his sisters, when he was 15 years old.

Criticism

The Duggar family has faced criticism for their stance on LGBT issues. In 2014, Michelle Duggar recorded a political robocall against transgender rights legislation, which was described as “transphobic” and “anti-anti-discrimination” by various media outlets. Additionally, when Jim and Michelle asked married couples to share kissing photos on Facebook, they reportedly deleted pictures of same-sex couples. Their eldest son, Josh Duggar, also faced criticism for his anti-gay activism while working for the Family Research Council, which is labeled as an anti-gay hate group.

Real Estate

In 2014, Jim Bob and his family purchased a 10,186-square-foot mansion in Springdale, Arkansas, for $230,000. After extensive renovations, they sold the property for $1.53 million in 2020. The mansion features five bathrooms, one half-bathroom, and four separate kitchens, blending old-style architecture with modern touches.

