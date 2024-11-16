Mila Kunis Siblings: All About Michael Kunis

Mila Kunis, born Milena Markovna Kunis on August 14, 1983, in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, is a Ukrainian-American actress known for her roles in That ’70s Show and Black Swan.

Her family moved to the U.S. to escape antisemitism, and she began acting at age nine.

Kunis has voiced Meg Griffin on Family Guy since 1999 and starred in films like Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Ted.

She is married to actor Ashton Kutcher, with whom she has two children, Wyatt and Dimitri.

Siblings

Mila has one sibling, an older brother named Michael Kunis.

The two share a close bond, having grown up together after their family immigrated from Ukraine to the United States in 1991.

Michael has been described as protective and adventurous, often accompanying Mila on travels and culinary explorations around the world.

He married ballet dancer Alexandra Blacker in 2013, with Mila attending the wedding to support him.

Career

Kunis began her acting career at a young age.

After moving to the United States with her family, she took acting classes and landed her first role in a commercial for Barbie dolls.

This early exposure led to her auditioning for television roles.

In 1998, Kunis was cast as Jackie Burkhart on the hit sitcom That ’70s Show.

The show, which ran until 2006, became a cultural phenomenon and helped launch the careers of its young cast members.

Mila’s portrayal of Jackie, a spoiled yet lovable character, earned her widespread recognition and acclaim.

Kunis made her film debut in the 2001 movie Get Over It, but it was her role in Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) that marked a significant turning point in her film career.

In this romantic comedy, she played Rachel, a hotel concierge who becomes romantically involved with the main character, showcasing her comedic talent.

In 2010, Kunis starred in Darren Aronofsky’s psychological thriller Black Swan, where she played Lily, a rival ballerina to Natalie Portman’s character.

Her performance was critically acclaimed and earned her several award nominations, including a Screen Actors Guild Award and an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Following Black Swan, Kunis continued to build her filmography with successful projects such as Friends with Benefits (2011), a romantic comedy co-starring Justin Timberlake that explores the complexities of modern relationships, and Ted (2012), a comedy directed by Seth MacFarlane where she played Lori Collins, the girlfriend of Mark Wahlberg’s character.

She also starred in Bad Moms (2016), a comedy about motherhood that resonated with audiences and led to a sequel, A Bad Moms Christmas (2017).

In addition to her live-action roles, Kunis has lent her voice to various animated projects.

She has been the voice of Meg Griffin on the long-running animated series Family Guy since 1999, contributing to its popularity and longevity.

In recent years, Kunis has continued to take on diverse roles in both film and television.

She starred in Luckiest Girl Alive (2022), a Netflix thriller based on Jessica Knoll’s bestselling novel.

Additionally, she appeared in The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018), an action-comedy featuring Kunis and Kate McKinnon as two friends caught up in an international conspiracy

Awards and accolades

Notably, she garnered a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Black Swan (2010).

She also received nominations from the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards for both Best Supporting Actress and Best Actress in a Comedy for Black Swan and Ted (2012), respectively.

In addition to these major awards, Kunis won a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Motion Picture for Black Swan.

She has also been recognized with several MTV Movie Awards, including wins for Best Villain in Oz the Great and Powerful (2013) and multiple nominations for her performances in Ted and Black Swan.

Other accolades include a Jupiter Award for Best International Actress for Bad Moms (2016) and recognition from the Oklahoma Film Critics Circle as Best Supporting Actress for her role in Black Swan.

Additionally, she has been nominated for various awards from organizations such as the People’s Choice Awards, Annie Awards, and Teen Choice Awards, reflecting her broad appeal and impact in both film and television.