Miles Teller Siblings: Getting to Know Erin and Dana Teller

Miles Teller, born February 20, 1987, in Downingtown, Pennsylvania, is an American actor and musician.

He gained prominence for his roles in The Spectacular Now and Whiplash, the latter earning him critical acclaim.

Teller also starred in the Divergent series and had a significant role in Top Gun: Maverick.

He studied at the Tisch School of the Arts and has won several awards, including a Dramatic Special Jury Award at Sundance.

Siblings

Miles has two older sisters, Erin and Dana Teller.

Growing up in a supportive family environment in Pennsylvania and later Florida, Teller developed a passion for acting and music, participating in various school activities.

His sisters have played a role in his life, although specific details about their careers or personal lives are not widely publicized.

Teller’s family background includes a mix of Russian Jewish, English and Irish ancestry.

Career

Teller’s acting career has spanned over a decade, during which he has established himself as a versatile and acclaimed performer.

He made his feature film debut in the 2010 independent drama Rabbit Hole, where he starred alongside Nicole Kidman.

This role marked the beginning of his journey in the film industry, but it was his subsequent performances that truly garnered him wider recognition.

Teller gained significant acclaim for his roles in the coming-of-age film The Spectacular Now and the popular Divergent film trilogy.

His portrayal of a troubled teenager in The Spectacular Now showcased his ability to convey deep emotional complexity, earning him praise from critics and audiences alike.

One of the highlights of his career came with the critically acclaimed film Whiplash, where he played an ambitious young drummer under the tutelage of a ruthless music instructor, portrayed by J.K. Simmons.

This role earned Teller numerous awards and nominations, solidifying his reputation as a serious actor capable of handling intense and challenging material.

Throughout his career, Teller has appeared in a variety of genres, from comedies like That Awkward Moment to action films such as Fantastic Four and Top Gun: Maverick.

His ability to seamlessly transition between different types of roles demonstrates his versatility as an actor.

In addition to his work in fictional narratives, Teller has portrayed real-life characters in dramas like Bleed for This, Thank You for Your Service and Only the Brave.

These performances highlight his dedication to taking on challenging roles that showcase his range and depth as an actor.

Awards and accolades

Teller has received numerous awards and nominations throughout his career.

Notably, he won the Dramatic Special Jury Award for Acting at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival for his performance in The Spectacular Now.

Teller was also nominated for the BAFTA Rising Star Award in 2015 and received nominations for the Gotham Independent Film Award and Satellite Award for his role in Whiplash.

In total, he has achieved 5 wins and 28 nominations, including several from the MTV Movie Awards, Teen Choice Awards, and Chlotrudis Awards.

Teller’s accolades reflect his talent and impact in the film industry, particularly for his roles in Whiplash, The Spectacular Now, and the Divergent series.

Personal life

Teller is married to Keleigh Sperry, a professional model. The couple began dating in 2013 after meeting through mutual friends at a party.

They got engaged during an African safari and married on September 1, 2019.

Keleigh has supported Teller throughout his career, often appearing at movie premieres and events.

She is also known for her friendship with Taylor Swift and has appeared in Swift’s music video for I Bet You Think About Me.

The couple shares a close bond and frequently celebrates their relationship on social media, reflecting their commitment and affection for each other.