Military Joins Search and Rescue Mission at Collapsed Uthiru Building Site

The military Wednesday joined a search and rescue mission at a collapsed building in Nairobi’s Uthiru area.

Even though other officials said all the 34 tenants of the collapsed building had been located others said they are yet to access the ground floor.

This prompted the rescuing team to seek the help of the personnel from the Kenya Defence Forces who they argued have expertise.

Nairobi police commander Adamson Bungei said the search teams had yet to access and check on the ground floor which had been submerged after the collapse.

“The military will use their expertise to check if there are people trapped in there,” he said.

Among others, the teams are using sniffer dogs for the mission.

The five-storey building collapsed on Tuesday evening with tenants still in there. This has been attributed to poor workmanship and heavy rains that have been experienced in the country.

Nairobi Disaster Management Chief Officer Bramwel Simiyu had said no casualties have been reported from the incident.

He allayed fears of four missing residents who earlier included a 10-year-old girl saying the concerns have been cleared.

“The building was sinking slowly, and all the residents were able to jump out and manage to exit the building,” Simiyu said.

However, he said the county government emergency team will continue to scour the area.

Simiyu said there is one house with a gas flame that was allowed to burn out safely.

“The County Government is providing immediate humanitarian aid for the night and plans to provide further support and facilitate reintegration,” he said.

The incident happened along Naivasha Road, near the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI).

Officials have been urging families in areas under threat from such incidents to move to safety.

The place to move to is a challenge.

Rains have killed more than 240 people and displaced thousands.

This has forced the postponement of the official opening of schools in the country.

The government is rushing to address the crisis of those trapped by the raging waters amid fears of a breakout of cholera.

On Tuesday, interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki ordered the evacuation of over 200 families from villages in Kijabe over threat of landslides.