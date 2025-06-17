Milly Alcock Siblings: All About Bertie Alcock and Eddy Alcock

Milly Alcock, born Amelia May Alcock on April 11, 2000, in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, is an Australian actress who has risen to international prominence through her compelling performances in television and film.

Known for her role as young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO’s House of the Dragon, a prequel to Game of Thrones, Alcock has captivated audiences with her expressive acting and ability to embody complex characters.

Raised in Sydney, she grew up in a family that leaned toward sports rather than the arts, making her pursuit of acting a distinctive choice.

Alcock’s early exposure to performance came through a school production of Little Red Rocking Hood at age six, sparking a passion that led her to drop out of Newtown High School of the Performing Arts in 2018 to pursue a role in the Australian series Upright.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Milly grew up with two younger brothers, Bertie Alcock and Eddy Alcock, in a close-knit family in Sydney.

Both brothers attended Trinity Grammar School in New South Wales, where they engaged in sports, particularly rugby, aligning with their family’s enthusiasm for athletic pursuits.

Bertie, known for his rugby accolades at school, is a fan of Australian rugby star Kurtley Beale and has been photographed with him, highlighting his passion for the sport.

Eddy, meanwhile, is noted for his interest in skateboarding, adding a distinct flavor to his personality.

In interviews, such as one with Vogue Australia, Milly has expressed a deep bond with her brothers, describing them as integral to her childhood.

Career

Alcock’s acting career began at age 14 with a small role in the 2014 Australian romantic comedy series Wonderland.

Her early work included commercials for brands like Cadbury, KFC, and Woolworths, as well as presenting on Disney Channel Australia’s B.F. Chefs and Hanging With from 2015 to 2017.

In 2017, she landed her first named roles as Isabella Barrett in the web miniseries High Life and Cindi Jackson in Janet King.

The following year, she appeared in A Place to Call Home, Fighting Season, Pine Gap, and Les Norton, showcasing her versatility across genres.

Her breakthrough came in 2019 with the role of Meg, a runaway teenager, in the Foxtel comedy-drama Upright, opposite Tim Minchin.

The series, which follows two misfits transporting a piano across the Australian outback, earned her critical praise and a nomination for Best Comedy Performer at the AACTA Awards.

In 2022, Alcock gained global recognition for her portrayal of young Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon, a role that highlighted her ability to convey emotional depth and political intrigue.

She has since appeared in the Netflix miniseries Sirens (2025) alongside Julianne Moore and Meghann Fahy, and is set to play Supergirl in James Gunn’s DC Universe, starting with Superman and followed by Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Accolades

In 2018, Alcock was honored as a Rising Star by the Casting Guild of Australia for her promising performances in Australian television.

Her role in Upright earned her a nomination for Best Comedy Performer at the 10th AACTA Awards in 2020, acknowledging her ability to balance humor and drama.

For her portrayal of young Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon, Alcock received a nomination for the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, a testament to her impactful performance in a globally acclaimed series.

Critics, such as Daniel van Bloom from CNET, praised her as a “shining star” for her expressive portrayal, noting her ability to convey complex emotions with subtle gestures.