Miner killed in gold pit collapse in Rarieda, Siaya County

A 52-year-old miner died following the collapse of a shallow gold mining pit in Rarieda Sub-county, Siaya County.

The deceased, identified as Dickson Owandho Otieno, was buried under a heap of soil when the pit caved in at Lumba Village in North Ramba Sub-location on Thursday morning.

Otieno and four other miners were working at the site when the incident occurred at around 11:30am.

The four managed to escape unhurt, but Otieno was trapped beneath the debris.

Fellow miners made efforts to rescue him, but he had already succumbed by the time his body was retrieved and placed a few metres from the scene.

Police officers from Ndori Police Station visited and processed the scene. The body was found with blood oozing from the nose.

The remains were moved to Lwak Mission Hospital mortuary, where they await a postmortem examination.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

And a 47-year-old man was found dead in a water-filled quarry in Ndhiwa Sub-county, Homa Bay County.

The body of Peter Ogola Orwa was discovered on Thursday morning at Ngere Village in Wachara Sub-location, North Kabuai Location, after being spotted partially submerged in the water.

Police officers visited the scene and confirmed the incident. Members of the public, with the help of police, retrieved the body.

The deceased was identified by his wife who said he had left their home in Rege Village, Nyatike Sub-county, on April 8, 2026, at around 6:00am, heading to Homa Bay, but never returned.

Preliminary observations indicated that the body had no visible injuries.

The scene was processed and documented before the body was moved to Ndhiwa Sub-county Hospital mortuary, where it awaits a postmortem examination.

Police have launched investigations into the incident.