Ministry of Defence Releases Dates for KDF Recruitment

The Ministry of Defence has announced recruitment into Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) in August and September this year.

KDF is looking to recruit General Service Officer (GSO) Cadets (Regular and Graduate degree holders), Specialist Officers, General Duty Recruits, Tradesmen/women, and Defence Forces Constables.

Those looking to join the force must be between 18 and 26 years for GSO Cadets and General Duty Recruits, and not above 30 years for Specialist Officers and Tradesmen/women.

Chaplains and Imams must be below the age of 39.

The minimum physical requirements: 1.60m (5ft 3in) for women and women 1.52m (5ft). The minimum weight for men is 54.55 kg and for women 50.00 Kg

“Female candidates must not be pregnant at the time of recruitment and during the entire duration of training. Candidates must be medically fit and skin must be healthy devoid of large or deep scars and tattoos,” reads the advert in part.

Further, Specialist Officers and Tradesmen/women should have a minimum of two years of practicing experience in their field of specialisation.

Specialist Officers and Tradesmen/women candidates must apply for the opening online.

Application will close on August 20. Shortlisted candidates will be notified through the print media between September 17 to 24.

The ministry urged Kenyans to report acts of corruption to the nearest police station or military camp.

“Bribery and other acts of corruption are against the law and anyone suspected of being culpable of such will be arrested and prosecuted in a court of law. KDF recruitment is absolutely free to all.”

