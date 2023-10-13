Ministry of Education Releases 2024 School Calendar

The Ministry of Education has released the 2024 schools academic calendar for pre-primary, primary, secondary schools and teachers training colleges.

The ministry on Friday said term one will start on January 8, 2024 and close on April 5, 2024. It will run for 13 weeks.

Learners will then proceed for half term on February 29 to March 3 for 3 days.

The April holiday will begin on April 8 to April 26.

Term two will kick off on April 29 to August 2 a period of 14 weeks. Learners will proceed for half term from June 20 to June 23.

Schools will close for the August holiday from August 5 to August 23 which is three weeks.

In term three students will sit for the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) and the Kenya Intermediate Level Education Assessment from October 28 to October 31.

The KCSE examination will start on November 4 to November 22 which is three weeks.

Schools will then proceed for the December Holiday from October 2024 to January 3. A period of ten weeks.

The calendar for teachers training college includes a Diploma in Teachers Education (Secondary), a Diploma in Primary Teacher Education and a Diploma in Early Childhood Teacher Education.

Term one they will begin on January 8 and close on April 5. They will then proceed for the April holiday from April 8 to April 26.

In term two, the colleges will open on April 29 and close on August 2. August holiday will begin on August 5 to August 30.

Term three will kick off on August 26 to November 8. December holiday will start from November 11 2024 to January 3, 2025.

