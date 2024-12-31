Ministry Warns of Fresh Wave of Mpox Infections 

The Ministry of Health is cautioning Kenyans over a fresh wave of MPOX infections across the country that is rapidly spreading at an alarming rate.

Public health and professional standards PS Mary Muthoni, says the country is at a higher risk than never before of its citizens contracting the disease now than ever as 12 counties are put on the high risk radar.

Speaking in Kisumu this afternoon immediately she touched down and on a tour of the region where she assessed preparedness and community health promoters working, PS Muthoni said there was need for an enhanced vigilance system at the country’s borders and key towns as there is need to track truck drivers who are more susceptible to the disease because of their travelling pattern.

The newest statistics from the MoH places the country’s total infections at 31. 28 have recovered, 1 has died and 2 are still hospitalised.

But even with the high recovery rate, there is a danger of the virus mutating and showcasing itself in different forms in different persons.

As at tonight, Nakuru, Mombasa, Nairobi, Bungoma, Taita Taveta, Kajiado, Busia, Makueni, Kericho, Kilifi, Kiambu and Uasin Gishu are on a serious alert.

The ministry of health is also worried about a section of Kenyans sexual activities, noting the MPOX virus is sexually transmitted and if one is not careful, then they would fall victim to disease that has taken some of the West African countries by storm.

PS Muthoni confirms there is a serious campaign on contact tracing in the authorised laboratories.

The PS has also reiterated the Government’s resolve to ensure all medical services providers – from community health promoters to doctors are paid by midnight today

PS Muthoni also calls for continuous registration for the Social Health Authority, noting it will be critical in offering quality and affordable health services for all Kenyans.