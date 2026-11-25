Jennifer Barreto of Puerto Rico was crowned Miss Universe 2026 on home soil, capping off another tumultuous 12 months for the scandal-plagued pageant.

With last year’s vote-rigging allegationscasting a long shadow over the annual contest, the 27-year-old social worker triumphed over 115 other finalists — a number significantly depleted by late withdrawals due to visa issues and a fractious business dispute — at Tuesday’s grand finale in San Juan, the self-governing US territory’s capital city.

Barreto is the first married woman and first mother to win Miss Universe since organizers lifted its controversial ban on contestants who have ever wed, or given birth, three years ago.

Tuesday evening’s pageant opened with an elimination round, based on judges’ scores from various preliminary contests. Thirty remaining contestants then participated in an on-stage swimwear contest, with 12 advancing to an evening gown parade. The final five then faced judges’ questions on topics including the relevance of the Miss Universe pageant and what the world needs from its leaders.

Asked which human value we should “never lose” amid the growth of artificial intelligence, Barreto said, in Spanish, that the “best thing is to use it responsibly,” adding: “If artificial intelligence puts our values at risk, then they were never values. Values are found in the consistency between what we say and what we do, especially when upholding those things becomes difficult.”

While the glitzy finale proved hiccup-free, many of this year’s controversies unfolded in the weeks and months leading up to the event.

Beauty queens from Nepal and five African countries, including first-time participants South Sudan and the Republic of Congo, were forced to drop out due to difficulties or delays obtaining US visas.

Elsewhere, an ongoing contractual dispute between the Miss Universe Organization and Thai businessman Nawat Itsaragrisil, who operates qualifying pageants in six Southeast Asian countries, meant that delegates from Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam were all absent from the final. Earlier, in May, organizers of Miss Universe France withdrew their delegate in protest at 2025’s final, which became embroiled in claims of vote-rigging and favoritism. (The Miss Universe Organization later formed a selection committee to appoint an alternative Miss France, Garance Authié, who advanced to Tuesday’s Top 12.)

Last year, three days before the finale, judge Omar Harfouch resigned over his belief that results had been pre-scripted by an unofficial “impromptu jury.” Harfouch also alleged that winner Miss Mexico, Fátima Bosch — who was in attendance Tuesday to crown her successor on stage — had triumphed because of her father’s alleged business ties to Miss Universe’s co-owner, Raúl Rocha Cantú.

The controversial Mexican businessman and the Miss Universe Organization have consistently denied the allegations. But questions over the judging process hung over this year’s contest, with the jury only unveiled a day before the finale. It has now been three years since independent auditor Ernst & Young (which previously handed hosts the results in a sealed envelope) was last involved in the pageant. Itsaragrisil, the Thai pageant director, was among those calling for reform. “I would like contestants to know who will judge them, how the judges are selected, how scores are verified and how conflicts of interest are handled,” he told CNN via text message, prior to the competition. He hopes his six withdrawn Southeast Asian delegates can instead participate next year.

Miss Universe did not respond to CNN’s request for comment on this year’s judging process or its dispute with Itsaragrisil ahead of the pageant.

CD C C While the contest is no longer a fixture on American network TV, it continues to prove popular among Latino communities, with Telemundo reporting growing audience numbers for its annual broadcast. The Spanish-language screening of 2025’s finale was viewed by 2.6 million people, the broadcaster said, up from 2.1 million the previous year.

Only the US and Venezuela have won more Miss Universe titles than Puerto Rico, which now has six. The US territory was hosting the final for the fourth time in the pageant’s 75-year history, having previously done so in 1972, 2001 — when Puerto Rican Denise Quiñones also won on home soil — and 2002.

On a successful evening for Latin American contestants, Melissa Núñez of the Dominican Republic and Clara Vegas of Venezuela were named first and second runners-up, respectively.

The Miss Universe Organization ended its divisive ban on pregnant women, mothers and contestants who are — or ever have been — married in light of growing calls for the pageant to modernize. In 2023, organizers also ended a longstanding ban on over-28s.

A series of preliminary rounds took place ahead of Tuesday’s finale, including closed-door interviews and the national costume contest. During the latter, some boos were heard as Miss Israel, Danielle Yablonka, walked down the runway in a cape bearing the word “peace” in English, Hebrew and Arabic.

By CNN