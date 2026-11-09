Missing farm worker found murdered in Gilgil

Police in Nakuru County have launched investigations after the body of a 25-year-old farm worker who had been missing since Friday was discovered behind a farm building in Langalanga, Gilgil Sub-County.

The deceased, identified as Ham Kibiro, was found dead on Sunday morning by a fellow worker who was conducting routine chores around the farm compound.

According to police, Kibiro had gone missing on the evening of November 6, with his mobile phone switched off and efforts to reach him proving futile.

His employer reported his disappearance to police on Sunday at around 11am after he remained unreachable.

However, the search ended tragically when another farm worker, discovered his lifeless body lying behind a farm building near a live fence.

A physical examination revealed that Kibiro had sustained a deep cut at the back of his head, suspected to have been inflicted using a sharp object.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the scene appeared undisturbed, raising suspicions that the body could have been moved there from another location.

Scenes of Crime investigators documented and processed the scene before the body was transferred to Gilgil Sub-County Hospital mortuary, where it awaits a postmortem examination.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the killing and the motive behind

And the body of an 82-year-old woman who went missing after being swept away by raging waters of River Arujo has been recovered along the shores of Lake Victoria in Homa Bay County.

The body of Clementina Apiyo Ogutu was discovered at Lela Village in East Kanyada Location on Sunday, November 8.

Police officers visited the scene and found the body of the elderly woman.

Preliminary investigations established that Ogutu, who had been reported missing at Rodi Police Station, was swept away by raging waters of River Arujo while attempting to cross the river.

The incident was reported on October 4, 2026, after she was carried away by the strong currents.

The body was found appearing pale and clad only in inner garments, according to the police report.

Scenes of Crime officers documented and photographed the scene before the body was transferred to Homa Bay County Referral Hospital mortuary for preservation pending a postmortem examination.