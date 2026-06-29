Missing Huruma youth Zizo was arrested in 2024 over illegal gun possession

Missing Huruma youth Abdulaziz Duba Molu aka Zizo was in 2024 arrested by police over illegal possession of a pistol.

Police had rounded up a gang of six and recovered two firearms and 18 rounds of ammunition, in a sting operation conducted in Kayole, Umoja 3 and Kiamaiko in Huruma.

Pursuit of the gang comprising two women and four men including Zizo kicked in after Nairobi-based detectives led by crime researchers stationed at the region unearthed a trend in which club-hopping women spike drinks of targeted revellers, mostly those licensed to carry firearms.

Once stupefied and knocked out, the women disappear with the firearms and other goodies, arming their hit team of four who unleash untold terror in their neighbourhoods.

But the gang’s 40th day came racing when forensic analysis gave away the two women identified as Helen Njeri Kirika and Veronicah Ndunge Kioko, in whose rented house in Kayole were found 15 rounds of ammunition.

Upon interrogation, they led the officers to Umoja 3 where their suspected accomplices Kevin Ngugi Mwangi and John Mwangi Matheri were nabbed, before proceeding to Huruma kwa Chege where a fifth suspect, Zizo was arrested. Zizo was briefly interrogated, leading the team to a house in Kiamaiko where two pistols (Ceska and Falcon) and three live rounds were recovered.

Preliminary investigations have so far revealed that the Ceska pistol was robbed from an inspector of police based at Mowlen Police Station in Kamukunji on June 17, 2024, when he was accosted by members of the gang at night.

Zizo is missing for a week now since he was picked up from the area. Police said he is a known criminal involved in drug trafficking and robberies.

There is no official confirmation on who has him and why. He has not been prosecuted as anticipated if he had been arrested.

His friends and relatives keep pushing for his release.

Locals staged two day protests blocking roads in Huruma area last week as they demanded his release.

One person was shot and killed in the confusion.

Property was destroyed in the chaos as anti riot police moved to tame the protesters.

Nairobi police boss Issa Mohamud said they are investigating the incident.