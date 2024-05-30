Mob Lynches Suspect Linked to Murder of Man, Sexual Assault of Woman in Mbita

A murder suspect was lynched by a mob who had been informed he was behind the incident in Kipasi area, Mbita, Homa Bay County.

The suspect had also been accused of rape and robbery with violence in the May 28 incident, police said.

According to police, the suspect had sneaked into a couple’s house while armed with a panga.

Therein, he attacked and fatally injured the owner of the house Jacob Ouma.

The suspect is said to have sneaked into the house early in the evening as the family prepared their supper. The motive is yet to be known.

The assailant cut Ouma severally and tied him with handcuffs before turning on his wife and sexually assaulting her, police said.

He had then locked the three children who were present in one of the rooms there.

The suspect then grabbed three mobile phones in the house and used the family motorcycle to escape the scene.

Police officers visited the scene and took the seriously assaulted man to hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries.

The woman was also taken to the hospital where she was treated and discharged in stable condition, police said.

Police said the motorcycle was tracked and located in the Rodi area, where a team of officers were dispatched and on arrival, they found Bodaboda riders, who had gotten wind of the information had already lynched the suspect.

They recovered the said motorcycle.

The bodies were moved to the mortuary. Police say they are yet to establish the motive behind the incident and investigations are ongoing.

Authorities say rape and robbery cases are on the rise despite heavy penalties to address the same.

Robbery cases stood at 3,988 in 2023, 3,125 in 2022, 2,456 in 2021 and 2,384 in 2020 while stealing cases shot to 18,534 in 2023, 14,718 in 2022, 11,762 in 2021 and 8,709 in 2020.

Rape cases stood at 939 in 2023, 827 in 2022, 1,013 in 2021 and 973 in 2020 while defilement rose to 5,865 in 2023, 5,530 in 2022, 6,492 in 221 and 6,275 in 2020.

Elsewhere in Wajir, a 34-year-old man was saved by police from being lynched after he had attacked and killed his mother in a dispute.

The incident happed in Alimaow location, police said.

The body of Abdia Omar Adan, 61 was found in a pool of blood after she had been killed by the said assailant.

She had injuries on the head and the neck both from the right-hand side.

A mob attacked the suspect fracturing his hand and injuring his head before police arrived to take him to hospital.

The motive of the murder is yet to be known.

Police said an investigation is ongoing and the suspect is under guard in hospital after the May 28 incident.