Mombasa tiktoker Hon. Mosquito arrested over viral video

Detectives arrested a Mombasa based tiktoker popularly known as Hon Mosquito in connection with what they termed as a seditious video that was widely circulated on TikTok on August 1, 2025.

Shedrack Omondi Okindo, alias Hon. Mosquito was arrested from his hideout in the Miritini area of Mombasa County following the publication of the video that he was defending three former security agents now under arrest, police said.

The inflammatory clip, which contained threats of violence and incitement against public order, quickly went viral, triggering public concern and swift action from security agencies.

Following forensic leads, detectives trailed Okindo to his hideout where he was nabbed and taken to custody, the DCI said.

A subsequent search of his residence revealed two pairs of tactical combat fatigues, a notebook with the writings, “We are going to apply guerrilla resistance tactics – Justice to all freedom heroes”, three mobile phones, assorted documents linked to the Justice Direction Party, among other items, the police said.

Okindo was taken to custody undergoing processing as he awaits his court appearance

This comes days after detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Friday arrested police officer Hiram Kimathi at his residential house in the Kambakia area of Makutano, Meru County.

His arrest was in relation to claims that he and two others formed an anti-police brutality group dubbed Fighting Brutality and Impunity (FBI).

He was presented before a Kahawa West Law court on Monday where police sought permission to hold him further pending investigations.

The other leaders – Jackson Kuria Kimani alias Cop Shakur and former Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer Patrick Osoi – are also already in custody.

A court ordered they be detained for 14 days pending investigations into various claims of terrorism.

DCI officers backed by local police camped at Kimathi’s residence since mid-morning before he willingly came out.

The police said they had been looking for Kimathi over the issue and face charges under the Prevention of Terrorism Act, 2012, and for being in possession of a firearm, among other offences.

The arrest comes days after Osoi was apprehended and arraigned at the Kahawa Law Court last Wednesday.

In his posts, the suspect expressed his desire to vie for the presidency in the 2027 elections through the FBI movement.

Aside from working in the KDF, Osoi is a United States Army veteran and also claims to be a former National Intelligence Service (NIS) officer.

According to a notice of motion filed by the DCI during his arraignment on Wednesday, Osoi was accused of forming the FBI group alongside Cop Shakur and Kimathi, and that they sought to recruit current and former officers to fight ‘illegal orders.’

Osoi is expected to face charges of preparing to commit a felony, possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition without a certificate and offences related to terrorism recruitment and facilitation.

Cop Shakur was nabbed on Wednesday when he went to the Kahawa Law Courts to stand in solidarity with Osoi during his arraignment.

They were presented in court on Thursday where the court directed they be held for 14 days pending investigations.