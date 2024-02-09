Monica Kimani Case: Jowie Found Guilty of Murder

A court has found Joseph ‘Jowie’ Irungu guilty of murder.

Justice Graze Nzioka on Friday ruled that Jowie with others not before the court murdered Monica Kimani in September 2018 at her Lamuria Gardens apartment.

“All this evidence leaves a strong conclusion that Irungu murdered Monica Kimani,” she ruled.

“This the prosecution has proved beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Justice Nzioka said the prosecution had proved beyond reasonable doubt that indeed Jowie killed the late businesswoman.

“The person who killed the deceased did not intend to give her even one minute to survive. It is my considered opinion and finding that the perpetrator intended instant death,” she said.

Nzioka stated that Jowie had the ‘know-how on how to kill’.

The court also observed that the first accused was not truthful when he claimed not to have known the deceased.

“It is the finding of this court, that the evidence by the first accused person that he did not know the deceased prior to her death is untenable, insincere and it is an afterthought and it is false,” said the judge.

“The court finds that the first accused person was known to the deceased because they were together at Kenya Polytechnic. They were in the same class taking the same course.”

The judge also noted that there was corroborative evidence as to the clothes that Jowie wore when the deceased was killed.

Pamela, a witness, told the court that on the day of the macabre murder, Jowie was wearing a white shirt with patterns, a maroon cap and brown shorts.

“The prosecution produced brown shorts and a maroon cap. They were shown to the witness and they said they looked like what he was wearing,” Nzioka said.

“All the witnesses speak to the clothes that Jowie was wearing, t-shirt, brown shorts and maroon cap.”

The court stated that the first accused did not deny owning a maroon cap which was entered into evidence and was mentioned by witnesses.

“Does the accused person say not mine? no evidence to that,” she said.

“My findings are that there is corroborative evidence as to the clothes that Jowie was wearing on the material date.”