Monique Samuels Net Worth

Monique Samuels, a well-known American reality television personality, has amassed a net worth of $8 million. She gained widespread recognition for her role on four seasons of the hit reality series “The Real Housewives of Potomac” (RHOP) and later appeared on “Love & Marriage: DC.” Monique starred on these shows alongside her then-husband, former NFL player Chris Samuels, who had a successful 10-season career with the Washington Redskins, earning $56 million in salary.

Early Life

Born Monique Cox in Pleasantville, New Jersey, in October 1983, Monique Samuels displayed academic excellence from a young age. She was the salutatorian of her graduating class at Pleasantville High School. Following high school, she briefly attended Duquesne University before deciding to pursue a career in music. Despite her passion for music, Monique eventually returned to academia, earning a business degree from the University of Alabama.

Real Housewives of Potomac

Monique Samuels made her reality TV debut in 2017 when she joined the cast of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Potomac.” Her vibrant personality and dynamic presence quickly made her a fan favorite. Monique’s time on RHOP spanned four seasons, during which she became known for her candidness and the strong family values she showcased on the show. Following her stint on RHOP, she appeared on the reality series “Love & Marriage: DC.”

Personal Life

Monique married Chris Samuels in March 2012, and together they have three children. Throughout their marriage, Monique not only focused on her reality TV career but also took an active role in managing her husband’s real estate investment company. Her business acumen and entrepreneurial spirit were evident in her efforts to build and maintain their family’s financial stability.

Unfortunately, after 10 years of marriage, Monique and Chris Samuels announced their divorce in June 2023. Despite this personal challenge, Monique remains committed to her career and raising their three children.

Monique Samuels Net Worth

