Molly Shannon Net Worth

Molly Shannon, the renowned American actress, writer, producer, and comedian, has built an impressive career that has earned her a net worth of $8 million. Shannon is best known for her time as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” (SNL) from 1995 to 2001, where she brought to life iconic characters like Mary Katherine Gallagher. Her comedic talents extended beyond SNL, with roles in popular films like “A Night at the Roxbury” (1998) and “Superstar” (1999), as well as an extensive list of over 120 acting credits in both film and television.

Early Life

Molly Helen Shannon was born on September 16, 1964, in Shaker Heights, Ohio. Tragedy struck early in her life when, at just four years old, her mother, younger sister, and cousin were killed in a car accident. Her father, who was driving under the influence, survived but was severely injured. This devastating loss profoundly impacted Shannon, shaping her perspective on life and ultimately influencing her career in comedy. She channeled the pain of her early years into her work, particularly through her beloved SNL character, Mary Katherine Gallagher.

Shannon attended St. Dominic School and Hawken School before enrolling at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, where she graduated in 1987. Her education at Tisch provided her with the foundation to pursue a career in acting and comedy.

Molly Shannon Career

Molly Shannon’s career began with a role in the 1989 horror film “The Phantom of the Opera.” However, it was her time on SNL that truly launched her into the spotlight. Joining the cast in 1995, Shannon quickly became a fan favorite, known for her eccentric and hilarious characters. Her portrayal of Mary Katherine Gallagher, a socially awkward Catholic schoolgirl, became a cultural phenomenon and led to the 1999 film “Superstar.”

During her SNL tenure, Shannon also appeared in various films, including “Lawnmower Man 2: Beyond Cyberspace” (1996), “Analyze This” (1999), and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000). She continued to build her filmography after leaving SNL, with notable roles in “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby” (2006), “Year of the Dog” (2007), and “Other People” (2016), the latter earning her critical acclaim.

Shannon’s television work is equally impressive, with roles in popular series like “Will & Grace,” where she played Val Bassett, “Kath & Kim,” “Enlightened,” and “Divorce.” She currently stars as Pat Dubek in the Comedy Central series “The Other Two,” which has been renewed for a third season on HBO Max.

Personal Life

In addition to her successful career, Molly Shannon is also a devoted wife and mother. She married artist Fritz Chesnut on May 29, 2004, and the couple has two children: daughter Stella, born in September 2003, and son Nolan, born in March 2005. In July 2021, Shannon announced that she was writing a memoir titled “Hello, Molly!,” which covers her childhood, early days in show business, and her time on SNL.

Shannon’s talent has not gone unrecognized. She has been nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards and has won several other accolades, including an Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Female for her role in “Other People” (2016) and a FilmOut Festival Award for Best Actress for “Wild Nights with Emily” (2018). Her work in “The Other Two” and “Enlightened” has also earned her nominations from the Critics’ Choice Television Awards and the International Online Cinema Awards.

Molly Shannon Net Worth

