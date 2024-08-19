Martin Garrix’s Net Worth

Martin Garrix, a renowned Dutch DJ and music producer, boasts an impressive net worth of $30 million. Known globally for hits like “Animals,” “In the Name of Love,” and “Scared to Be Lonely,” Garrix has solidified his place as one of the top DJs in the world. He frequently appears on “Top 100 DJs” lists and has headlined major music festivals such as Coachella, Electric Daisy Carnival, and Tomorrowland. Despite being signed with Sony Records, Garrix has also founded his own record label, Stmpd Rcrds, further showcasing his entrepreneurial spirit.

Martin Garrix Net Worth $30 Million Date of Birth May 14, 1996 Place of Birth Amstelveen Nationality Dutch Profession DJ, Music Producer

Martin Garrix Salary

In 2017, Martin Garrix was recognized as one of the highest-paid DJs globally, earning $19.5 million in the previous year alone.

Early Life

Martijn Gerard Garritsen, better known as Martin Garrix, was born on May 14, 1996, in Amstelveen, Netherlands. Raised alongside a younger sister, Garrix developed an early passion for music, learning to play the guitar by age eight. However, his ambitions shifted when he saw DJ Tiesto perform at the Summer Olympics in Athens. Inspired by Tiesto, Garrix knew he wanted to pursue a career as a DJ. He began producing his own tracks using FL Studio and later attended the Herman Brood Academy, a production school in the Netherlands, to hone his skills.

Martin Garrix Career

Martin Garrix’s career took off after being discovered by DJ Tiesto, the very artist who inspired him to become a DJ. Early tracks like “BFAM” and “Just Some Loops” showcased his potential, but it was his remix of Enrique Iglesias’s “Tonight” that caught the attention of Spinnin’ Records. The Dutch label signed Garrix, leading to the release of “Error 404” in 2012. His career skyrocketed with the release of “Animals” in 2013, a track that became a massive hit across Europe and introduced Garrix to the global stage.

After “Animals,” Garrix continued to release successful tracks and remixes, eventually signing with Scooter Braun’s record label, joining artists like Carly Rae Jepsen and Justin Bieber. In 2014, Garrix collaborated with fellow Dutch DJ Sander van Doorn and released his debut EP, Gold Skies. This period also saw him performing at major music festivals and steadily climbing the ranks of “Top 100 DJs” lists.

In 2015, Garrix transitioned to progressive house music and collaborated with prominent artists such as Ed Sheeran and Usher. However, his career faced challenges due to a legal dispute with Spinnin’ Records and his management company over the ownership of his hit single “Animals.” This conflict led Garrix to leave Spinnin’ Records and file lawsuits against his former management. Despite these setbacks, Garrix launched his own record label, Stmpd Rcrds, in 2016, and continued to release new music, including the hit “Now That I’ve Found You.”

Garrix’s collaboration with Bebe Rexha on “In the Name of Love” in 2016 became one of his most successful tracks, leading to appearances on various TV shows. That same year, DJ Mag named Garrix the world’s top DJ, a title he held for three consecutive years. His collaboration with Dua Lipa on “Scared to Be Lonely” further cemented his status as a leading DJ and producer.

Throughout 2017, Garrix toured extensively and became a resident DJ at a popular dance club in Ibiza. He also released the solo track “Pizza” and collaborated with numerous artists. Legal issues with Spinnin’ Records continued, but a court decision in the Netherlands allowed Garrix to retain the rights to his music. Unfortunately, Spinnin’ Records later won an appeal, leading to further complications.

In 2018, Garrix headlined the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games and continued his residency in Ibiza. Despite facing challenges, including the hacking of his computer and the theft of unreleased tracks, Garrix’s career remained on an upward trajectory.

Martin Garrix Endorsements

In addition to his music career, Martin Garrix has secured lucrative endorsement deals with major brands such as TAG Heuer, Armani Exchange, and AXE, significantly boosting his income.

Philanthropy

Martin Garrix is also known for his philanthropic efforts, participating in charity concerts for cancer research, child education, and other causes. He has partnered with organizations like SOS Children’s Village and the Warchild Holland Charity, using his platform to make a positive impact on the world.

