Morara Kebaso in Court Over Cyber Harassment Accusations

Lawyer-turned-activist Morara Kebaso was Tuesday produced at the Milimani Law Courts waiting to plead to cyber harassment charges.

His lawyers led by Willis Otieno and Ndegwa Njiru are opposed to him pleading to the charges saying they are defective.

They said the complainant is not disclosed in the charge sheet.

They appeared before Milimani Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina.

As the proceedings went in before court, agitated youths protested outside demanding his release. “Release Morara” “Aachiliwe” they said.

Police dispersed them using tear gas canisters.

According to the charge sheet, it is alleged that Morara on September 28 posted false information on his X account touching on the President and one David Langat.

“On September 28, at unknown place within Kenya jointly with others not before court, while using the X account knowingly without lawful excuse posted false information which was calculated to tarnish and discredit the reputation of one David Langat.”

“William Ruto approached DL Langat and told him he desperately needs more money for campaign. DL Langat used his properties as security and took big loans to help his friend. Right now DL Langat is being auctioned by banks and the person who is buying the properties is William Ruto. To make it worse William Ruto has used his power to undervalue the properties to buy them at a cheaper price. That is the kind of person we are dealing with. He has no friend. ” … content whose information you knew to be false and calculated to tarnish & discredit the reputation of one DAVID LANGAT.”

Kebaso was arrested from his Kahawa Sukari offices and detained over night Monday.