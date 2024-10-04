Morara Says He Was Hurt as Chaos Mar Impeachment Proceedings

Political activist Morara Kebaso updated his followers on his status after a scary encounter with goons at the Bomas of Kenya.

Morara, who had gone to join Kenyans for the Rigathi Gachagua impeachment public participation, was preparing to make a presentation at the Bomas Hall when all hell broke loose as goons quickly descended on him, throwing chairs and brazenly attempting to beat him up.

Initially, Morara was seen settled in his seat as chairs fly from all corners, all aimed at him.

As the chaos continues, the violence intensifies, forcing Morara to duck for cover – but this worsens matters as the charged crowd continues to throw chairs, with many angling to get a hold of him.

At some point, cameras show a shaken Morara pushed to a corner as the angry mob continues baying for his blood. Even after being escorted from the venue, the riotous gangs still follow him down the hallway, punching their way through.

Amidst it all, Ruaraka Member of Parliament TJ Kajwang, who is holding the microphone shouting.

“Nairobi Hoyeee!” he repeatedly hollers. “Hii ndio utamu ya Nairobi!”

Police had earlier on warned him against getting into the meeting.

Addressing the chillingly terrifying commotion, Morara explained the circumstances that led to the skirmish. He also said that he was hurt and was headed to hospital.

“I was barred from entering Bomas at the gate. When I finally got in, I was denied the mic at BOMAS floor. Chaos erupted. I am hurt. Headed to hospital. I live to speak another day,” he wrote on X.

Prior to arriving at Bomas, Morara had told followers that he was intentional about his plans for the day, insisting that if Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was indeed supposed to leave office, his boss and election partner President William Ruto should also vacate his seat as the pair were elected as a duo and none should leave without the other.

The public participation on Gachagua’s impeachment went on in various public venues across the country.

Meanwhile, the High Court in Kerugoya has ordered that public participation regarding the motion to impeach Gachagua be organized in each constituency.

In his ruling, Justice Richard Mwongo directed the National Assembly and other respondents to facilitate public hearings at the constituency level instead of the county level.

“Respondents shall organize similar public hearings closer to the citizens at least at constituency level on each constituency in Kenya to enable the constituents of Members of Parliament responsible for the impeachment process nationally to engage with and participate on hearings and/or any other suitable modes by which citizens at that level can participate and offer their representations,” Justice Mwongo ordered.

This decision was in response to a petition filed by Jane Njeri Maina, the Woman Representative for Kirinyaga County, who seeks to halt public participation on the grounds that the current process at the county level is not providing citizens with a meaningful opportunity to participate and present their views.

The court directive will allow constituents to engage directly in the impeachment process and voice their opinions.

Justice Mwongo however declined to issue an order to suspend the public participation process itself which is ongoing in different parts of the country.