More Cases of Suicide Reported Amid Concerns About the Trend

At least five cases of suicide were reported to police on Sunday alone in a worrying trend.

The cases remain under probe even as police say the incidents are on the rise at an alarming rate.

The first incident happened in Kamulu area, Nairobi where a man was found dead after suicide in his parents’ house.

Police said the victim’s body was hanging on a truss with a manila rope tied around the neck in the September 22 incident.

Police said the body had small cut wounds probably from sharp objects on both hands.

It was was removed to the Kenyatta University morgue for postmortem.

In Taita Taveta’s Mwatate area one Granton Ngulo Mwandango, 45 died by suicide in a llole Sub Location after hanging himself with a mosquito net.

The net was tied around his neck on one of the roof rafters of his house.

No suicide note was recovered and the body was removed to Moi County Teaching and Referral Hospital for preservation and postmortem.

In Mpeketoni, Lamu County, Michael Nganga, 65 died by suicide by hanging himself with a manila rope that was tied around his neck.

The body was hanging from one of the roof rafters of an unfinished house.

No suicide note was recovered and the body which had no visible injuries was moved to Mpeketoni Sub County Hospital mortuary for preservation and postmortem.

In Bahati, Nakuru County, an employee of a flower company was found dead after a suspected suicide.

Police said Dennis Wanjala Nyongesa, 23 resided in Wanyororo B and was an employee at Florenza Flowers Company.

He had hanged himself using a sisal rope that was tied around his neck on a tree.

Police officers said they established that the deceased was suffering from a mental disorder.

No suicide note was found and the body was moved to Nakuru Annex Mortuary for post-mortem.

In Nyeri, Tetu area, one Boniface Waweru, 25 died by suicide by hanging himself using a white bed sheet that was tied around his neck from one of the roof rafters of his rental house.

The incident happened at Matathini Shopping Centre in Mutathini Sub Location.

The motive of the incident is yet to be known and the body was removed to Nyeri Referral Hospital Mortuary for autopsy.

A medical intern had on Sunday died by suicide in Gatundu Town. Dr Desree Moraa, 27 was a medical intern at the Gatundu Hospital and she left a suicide note explaining the motive.

Police say cases of suicide are on the rise in the country.

Police say the trend has been worrying and increasing as up to two cases are reported daily.

The World Health Organisation says such cases are attributed to joblessness, death, academic failures or pressures, legal difficulties and financial difficulties.

Other reasons are bullying, previous suicide attempts, history of suicide in a family, alcoholism and substance misuse, depression and bipolar disorder.

WHO rates suicide as a serious global public health issue that is among the top 20 leading causes of death worldwide.