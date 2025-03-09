More police deployed at Jesus Winner over threat by youth to “occupy” church

More anti-riot police were deployed to the Jesus Winner Ministry Church in Roysambu in Nairobi following threats by some youth they will occupy it.

This is after President William Ruto visited the church on March 2 and pledged to donate Sh20 million from his pockets to propel his church’s construction, promising a further donation at an upcoming harambee for the facility.

Police occupied some of the seats in the church as others stood in anti-riot gear outside.

Ushers frisked those getting into the facility now in controversy.

Kenyans have created a hashtag, #OccupyJesusWinner, to rally support for their March 9 protest, which they plan to take to Bishop Edward Mwai’s pulpit.

Several prominent X personalities, including Francis Gaitho and outspoken lawyer Ndegwa Njiru, have also joined the calls to physically pressure the Church, with many more sharing posters and encouraging Kenyans to turn out in large numbers.

Police said they took the measures to ensure protection to lives and property.

President William Ruto hosted Mwai, the founder of the Jesus Winner Ministry Church, at State House, Nairobi, on Thursday in defiance to the threats.

The move sparked outrage from dissatisfied Kenyans, who questioned why he would allow the President to make a lump sum donation amidst calls for austerity, even threatening to stage a protest at the church.

Ruto praised Mwai’s church for hosting a recruitment drive supporting a state initiative to connect young people with employment opportunities abroad.

“We appreciate Jesus Winner Ministry Church for complementing our Labour Mobility Programme by hosting a recruitment drive, which aims to secure jobs for our youth abroad,” said Ruto.

“The government will continue supporting this initiative as we work to expand job and income opportunities for our young people.”

Ruto inquired about the progress of Mwai’s church construction in Roysambu.

Mwai had earlier revealed that he and his wife have been receiving harsh messages, which have even forced him to buy new mobile lines, ever since Ruto made the pledge.

“I have received more than 5,000 abusive messages and cannot make calls,” he said adding he has sunk in panic and paranoia.

He further cleared the air, arguing that Ruto’s donation was only a pledge and has not yet received a coin from the Head of State.

“For the record, President Ruto never left any money behind. I consider what he promised like any other pledge when you are left chasing after it to be fulfilled,” he added.

“The service was live and I challenge you to review the footage and show me where my team or board member is receiving the donation.”

Pastor Mwai added that he neither receives tithe or offerings directly nor does he count it.

“There are people who do that. They have told me they have received nothing from the President but we will make a follow-up on the promises,” he said.

While visiting the church, Ruto unveiled a slew of goodies beginning with allocating it a contentious plot of land and then dishing out millions for the sake of a ‘Church construction’.

Ruto confirmed that the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) had handed over a piece of land in Roysambu to the flamboyant city preacher.

“Since I am the Commander-in-Chief, I told KDF that this land is a holy place, and the church will be built there. I will personally join hands with you to make it happen,” said Ruto.

This has further angered Kenyans who resorted to social media to mobilise for the planned occupying of the facility.