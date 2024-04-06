More Rains Expected in Most Parts of the Country, Met Department Says 

The weatherman has identified two regions where the ongoing rains will continue for the next three months.

The rest of the country will have rain in April and May only.

Dr David Gikungu, the director of the Meteorological Department, said residents of western Kenya and the Coast can expect wet conditions through June.

The Kenya Meteorological Department warned Kenyans living along the Coast and those in the Lake Victoria Basin and Western parts of the country of enhanced rainfall into June this year.

The weatherman predicted the rains may lead to flash floods in certain areas, urging residents to adhere to safety precautions.

This comes as more than 700 residents of Mwea In Kirinyaga County were displaced by floods.

Residents of Thiba area in Kirinyaga County are picking up the pieces and counting losses they incurred after Thiba River broke its banks causing flooding in the area on Wednesday night.

The heavy downpour that carried everything along its way was more of a curse than a blessing to the farming community.

This rainfall, which begins this week, is expected to be above the April to June long-term means.

The Meteorological director said only a few areas of Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, Tharaka and Nairobi counties are expected to receive rainfall in the first week of June.

The rest of June is expected to be generally cool and cloudy with occasional light rains as the cold season sets in.

With the heavy rains likely to continue in several parts of the country until June, Met has cautioned Kenyans living in lowland areas to stay informed about the changing weather patterns and adhere to safety precautions.

“What we foresee now is that most places in the country the coast where we are included are likely to have higher than normal rainfall, I am explaining this so that it’s understood that when I mean normal I am talking about what is observed this month or this season compared to the long term average,” said Gikungu.

According to the weatherman, the parts that are likely to receive improved and pro-longed rain into the first or second week of June are the Lake Victoria basin which includes: Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Busia, Kisii, Nyamira, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Nandi, Bungoma,Vihiga and Western parts of Narok.

In the coastal region, the counties of Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale, Lamu and the Coastal part of Tana River.

The weatherman has warned Kenyans to be vigilant adding that the rains may lead to flash floods in some areas.

The Southeastern lowlands (Ukambani and Taita Taveta) are expected to receive rainfall in April and the first half of May and remain generally dry in the second half of May and June.

Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa and Isiolo counties are expected to receive rainfall in April and the first half of May and remain generally dry in the second half of May and June.

On the other hand, Turkana and Samburu counties will receive rainfall in April and the first half of May and remain generally dry in the second half of May and June.