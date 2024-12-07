More than 150 people rescued from abandoned gold mine

More than 150 illegal miners have been rescued from an abandoned mine in South Africa’s eastern Mpumalanga province.

Police say three bodies were recovered earlier this week on the first day of the rescue operation.

Most of those rescued, reportedly foreign nationals, claim they were forced underground against their will to search for gold.

A police spokesperson confirmed the miners have been arrested, and investigations are continuing into illegal mining activities in the region.

Days earlier, the national police head Fannie Masemola also confirmed officers were investigating “allegations of human trafficking and forced labour in these mining operations by those who have resurfaced”.

On Friday night, the final miner to emerge from the disused shaft blew a whistle as he was received by army officers.

He appeared exhausted but could not hide his relief after surfacing.

A police spokesperson confirmed the rescue operation at the Mpumalanga mine is now complete, though investigations will continue before the site is shut down.

Meanwhile, rescue efforts are still under way at another abandoned mine in Stilfontein, south-west of Johannesburg.

Authorities plan to deploy more equipment on Monday to assist with removing those still trapped underground.

Illegal mining is widespread across South Africa, costing the economy millions in lost revenue.

Gen Masemola has described Mpumalanga as a hotspot for such activities.

By BBC News