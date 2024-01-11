Morocco Secures Leadership of UN Human Rights Council Amid Controversy

Morocco’s Ambassador Omar Zniber emerged victorious, securing the position of President of the United Nations Human Rights Council with 30 votes in Geneva.

❗️The Human Rights Council @un_hrc has just elected Ambassador Omar Zniber, Permanent Representative of #Morocco to @UNGeneva, to serve as its 2024 President. The results of the secret ballot: Ambassador Zniber, Morocco 🇲🇦 30 votes

Ambassador Nkosi, South Africa 🇿🇦 17 votes pic.twitter.com/Y7493GazTF — United Nations Geneva (@UNGeneva) January 10, 2024

This outcome was not without its share of controversy, as South Africa, opposing Morocco’s candidacy, raised concerns about Rabat’s human rights record.

Despite objections from South African Ambassador Mxolisi Nkosi, who argued that Morocco was fundamentally at odds with the values of the council, Zniber emphasized the importance of the council’s work in promoting universal respect for human rights. Africa’s opportunity to assume the council’s presidency was marked by a lack of consensus among the continent’s 13 member nations, leading to a secret ballot.

Post-election, Zniber underscored the significance of the international community’s support, viewing it as an endorsement of Morocco’s constructive approach and unifying leadership on critical issues such as inter-religious dialogue, tolerance, racial hatred prevention, environmental sustainability, migrants’ rights, and the impact of new technologies.

The pre-vote tension between Morocco and South Africa was fueled by the ongoing dispute over Western Sahara, where Morocco asserts sovereignty, facing opposition from the Algeria-backed Polisario Front advocating for independence. Morocco has consistently denied allegations of human rights abuses in the region, despite criticism from Moroccan and international non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

Accusations against Morocco include the use of Pegasus spyware to hack the phones of journalists, activists, and politicians, both domestic and foreign. While authorities dismiss these claims as “unjust and fantasist,” NGOs highlight concerns about the alleged discrimination against women and minorities.

The Morocco Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused South Africa and other African states of undermining its candidacy, emphasizing the global trust and credibility in Morocco’s external actions. The presidency of the UN Human Rights Council, established in 2006, rotates annually among the five regional groupings, with the president responsible for overseeing council meetings and appointing independent experts to investigate alleged human rights abuses worldwide.