Moses Dola released after serving a 10-year sentence over wife’s murder

Journalist Moses Dola Otieno was Thursday released after a court granted his application for review.

High Court Judge Alexander Muteti further directed the prison department to release him immediately unless he is being held on other legal grounds.

The ruling was delivered virtually, during which Dola expressed gratitude to the judge and shared his hope of appearing before him again after completing law school.

He had appealed for his release from jail.

Dola had been serving a 10-year sentence for the 2011 killing of his wife, Sarah Wambui Kabiru, a fellow journalist.

He was convicted of manslaughter in 2018 after the court found that Wambui died following a domestic altercation at their home in Umoja, Nairobi.

Dola later surrendered to authorities after initially going into hiding.

The former TV reporter sought to have the court factor in the time he spent in remand as part of his 10-year sentence. According to his calculations, taking all factors into account, he should have been released in November 2023 instead of 2025.

Dola was initially arrested in May 2011 and spent 627 days in prison while awaiting trial. He was later granted a Sh1 million cash bail to secure temporary freedom.

During his incarceration, Dola pursued legal studies and is currently enrolled in law school, a move he has described as part of his personal transformation.