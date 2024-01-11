Motive in Murder of Machakos University Student a Mystery as Suspect is Arrested 

The motive behind the murder of a first-year student at Machakos University remains a mystery.

The body of Harriet Moraa was on January 9 found in a house belonging to her boyfriend after a suspected murder.

The suspect was Wednesday arrested and presented in court where police were granted more days to hold him as investigations go on.

Machakos head of DCI Nzioka Singi said Wednesday they arrested the boyfriend as a prime suspect in the murder.

He said they are yet to establish the motive in the murder of the 19-year-old woman.

“We hope to know more as we pursue this matter in regards to the motive,” he said.

The suspect is also a student at the same institution. He had called his friends and informed them he found the deceased in his house and was not aware of what happened.

Police said Moraa had visited the suspect’s house on Monday January 8 morning at Katoloni estate within Machakos township.

This was a day before the body was found.

Police later visited the scene and found the body sprawled in the room.

The building’s caretaker told police the suspect rented the house last year, and identified himself as a fifth-year Engineering student at the Machakos University, where the deceased was pursuing a Bachelor of Education degree.

Police say when they found the deceased’s body, her hands had been tied and blood was oozing from her ears and nose.

Preliminary investigations have however shown no signs of a struggle at the scene.

Detectives are currently awaiting the deceased’s post-mortem results to establish the cause of her death.

This will determine how the probe will progress.